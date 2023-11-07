Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Reed Garrett

Now that the 2023 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Abraham Almonte) to W (Josh Walker). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Reed Garrett.

Player Review: Reed Garrett

2023 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 31 Appearances, 35.1 Innings Pitched, 5-1 Won-Loss Record, 3.06 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 3 Saves, 1 Blown Save, 3 Holds, 39:19 K:BB Ratio, .250 Batting Average Against

Major Leagues (Baltimore Orioles): 2 Appearances, 2.2 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 10.13 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, 0:1 K:BB Ratio, .467 Batting Average Against, -0.1 WAR

Major Leagues (New York Mets): 9 Appearances, 17.0 Innings Pitched, 1-0 Won-Loss Record, 5.82 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 16:6 K:BB Ratio, .238 Batting Average Against, -0.1 WAR

Story: Reed Garrett began the 2023 season as a member of the Baltimore Orioles’ organization. After failing to make the club out of spring training, Garrett was optioned to AAA Norfolk and remained there until June, when Baltimore called him up to add a fresh arm to their bullpen. The Orioles sent Garrett back to Norfolk after two appearances and designated him for assignment on June 18 to free space on their 40-man roster.

The Mets claimed Garrett off waivers a week later when they were in need of bullpen arms and sent him to AAA Syracuse, where he pitched for a month before getting called up after the David Robertson trade. Garrett was up for a month and worked in mostly low-leverage or mop up situations, seeing blow up outings against Baltimore on August 4th and Atlanta on August 12th spike his ERA north of 10. After six appearances in a month, Garrett was sent back to AAA, where he remained until mid-September. Manager Buck Showalter used Garrett as a multi-inning reliever upon his return and he pitched decently in that role, giving up just one run in 7.1 innings over three appearances.

Grade: C-

Garrett was a slightly below average performer for the Mets but his success as a multi-inning option late in September did offer some promise for a future role in the bullpen.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds Of Returning: 80%

2024 Role: Middle Reliever

Garrett has survived two rounds of roster cuts thus far and might stick around thanks to his pre-arbitration status and minor league option. Those kinds of players provide value out of the bullpen, especially if Garrett’s ability to go multiple innings is in play, so he should remain a part of the organization. The only chance Garrett moves on is if new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns needs Garrett’s 40-man roster spot for an external addition, at which point he would likely get DFAed with the hopes of sneaking him through to the minor leagues.

