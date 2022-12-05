Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Starling Marte

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to W (Trevor Williams). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at outfielder Starling Marte.

Player Review: Starling Marte

2022 Stats:

Regular Season: 118 Games, 466 At Bats, .292 Batting Average, 136 Hits, 24 Doubles, 5 Triples, 16 Home Runs, 63 RBIs, 76 Runs Scored, 18 Stolen Bases, 26 Walks, .814 OPS, 3.8 WAR

Postseason: 3 Games, 12 At Bats, .167 Batting Average, 2 Hits, 2 Stolen Bases, 1 Walk, .397 OPS

Story: Seeking a center fielder and looking to make a splash, the Mets signed Starling Marte to a four-year deal worth $78 million just prior to the start of the lockout in the winter of 2021. The Mets decided to shift Marte to right field in spring training to keep Brandon Nimmo in center and the move agreed with Marte, who played a strong defensive outfield and became a catalyst for the team in the No. 2 hole. Marte was outstanding in the first half and earned a trip to the All-Star Game, although he didn’t play after opting to rest a groin injury suffered late in the half.

The Mets’ lineup was notably worse whenever Marte had to sit, which was a problem when he suffered a fractured finger after being hit by a pitch in Pittsburgh on September 6. Marte landed on the injured list and missed the remainder of the regular season as the fracture healed slowly, likely costing the Mets several games in a division race where they lost to the Atlanta Braves on a tiebreaker. The Mets opted to bring Marte back for the Wild Card Series against San Diego and he looked sluggish as the finger was not fully healed, collecting just two hits in 12 at bats as the Mets lost their series to the Padres in three games.

Grade: A

The Mets got exactly what they were hoping for out of Marte, who was a leader in the clubhouse and added elements of speed along with contact hitting to the lineup. The fact that the Mets’ offense went into a deep slump whenever Marte sat only adds to his value for the year.

Contract Status: Signed Through 2025 (Will Earn $20.75 Million In 2023)

Odds Of Returning: 100%

2023 Role: Starting Outfielder

Marte will be back with the Mets in 2023 but what outfield position he plays remains an open question. Nimmo is a free agent the Mets would like to retain and if he returns the Mets will slot Marte back into right field. Things get dicier if Nimmo leaves since there aren’t a ton of great alternatives on the open market so the team is reportedly open to moving Marte back to center field if necessary in order to add another player to bolster the lineup from the corner outfield.

There is no question that Marte still has the defensive chops to handle center field but it is a risky proposition to put a 34-year old player whose main asset is speed in a defensively taxing position. Marte dealt with nagging core muscle injuries in 2022 and regular center field reps increase the risk of injuries, which is a scenario the Mets can’t afford to have repeat itself given Marte’s importance to their lineup, particularly against left-handed pitching.

