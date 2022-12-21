Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Tyler Naquin

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to W (Trevor Williams). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at outfielder Tyler Naquin.

Player Review: Tyler Naquin

2022 Stats:

Regular Season (Cincinnati Reds): 56 Games, 187 At Bats, .246 Batting Average, 46 Hits, 12 Doubles, 2 Triples, 7 Home Runs, 33 RBIs, 29 Runs Scored, 3 Stolen Bases, 13 Walks, .749 OPS, 0.1 WAR

Regular Season (New York Mets): 49 Games, 123 At Bats, .203 Batting Average, 25 Hits, 7 Doubles, 2 Triples, 4 Home Runs, 13 RBIs, 18 Runs Scored, 1 Stolen Base, 6 Walks, .636 OPS, -0.2 WAR

Postseason: N/A

Story: Veteran outfielder Tyler Naquin began 2022 with the Cincinnati Reds after a strong 2021 campaign that saw him hit .270 with 19 home runs and 70 RBIs. The Reds, who underwent a massive firesale in the offseason, predictably fell out of contention quickly and were open to shop veteran pieces at the trade deadline. The Mets, seeking an upgrade over Travis Jankowski as their fourth outfielder, acquired Naquin from the Reds in exchange for a pair of minor-league prospects.

Naquin got off to a quick start for the Mets, hitting three home runs in August and serving as a valuable bench bat for the team, but an injury to Starling Marte forced Naquin into the everyday lineup in September. Unfortunately for the Mets, Naquin fell into a slump down the stretch and didn’t generate enough pop to help an offense that was in need of it. The Mets opted not to carry Naquin on their postseason roster with Marte healthy, opting to carry Francisco Alvarez instead as more of a potential help against left-handed pitching.

Grade: C-

Naquin was a disappointment for the Mets, who got some of his worst production in years. The fact that Naquin couldn’t crack the postseason roster was also a bad sign since the Mets were searching for offense in nearly any capacity by the end of the year.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds Of Returning: 25%

2023 Role: Fourth Outfielder

Naquin became a free agent and could still make sense for the Mets as a potential fourth outfielder with experience. The Mets may prefer a right-handed option, however, so Naquin is a less desirable fit. The two sides could reunite if their needs aren’t filled by the start of spring training but it would likely be on a minor-league contract.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at catcher Tomas Nido!