News

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Tyler Naquin

Author image
Mike Phillips
3 min read
Tyler Naquin, New York Mets
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to W (Trevor Williams). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at outfielder Tyler Naquin.

Player Review: Tyler Naquin

2022 Stats:

Regular Season (Cincinnati Reds): 56 Games, 187 At Bats, .246 Batting Average, 46 Hits, 12 Doubles, 2 Triples, 7 Home Runs, 33 RBIs, 29 Runs Scored, 3 Stolen Bases, 13 Walks, .749 OPS, 0.1 WAR

Regular Season (New York Mets): 49 Games, 123 At Bats, .203 Batting Average, 25 Hits, 7 Doubles, 2 Triples, 4 Home Runs, 13 RBIs, 18 Runs Scored, 1 Stolen Base, 6 Walks, .636 OPS, -0.2 WAR

Postseason: N/A

Story: Veteran outfielder Tyler Naquin began 2022 with the Cincinnati Reds after a strong 2021 campaign that saw him hit .270 with 19 home runs and 70 RBIs. The Reds, who underwent a massive firesale in the offseason, predictably fell out of contention quickly and were open to shop veteran pieces at the trade deadline. The Mets, seeking an upgrade over Travis Jankowski as their fourth outfielder, acquired Naquin from the Reds in exchange for a pair of minor-league prospects.

Naquin got off to a quick start for the Mets, hitting three home runs in August and serving as a valuable bench bat for the team, but an injury to Starling Marte forced Naquin into the everyday lineup in September. Unfortunately for the Mets, Naquin fell into a slump down the stretch and didn’t generate enough pop to help an offense that was in need of it. The Mets opted not to carry Naquin on their postseason roster with Marte healthy, opting to carry Francisco Alvarez instead as more of a potential help against left-handed pitching.

Grade: C-

Naquin was a disappointment for the Mets, who got some of his worst production in years. The fact that Naquin couldn’t crack the postseason roster was also a bad sign since the Mets were searching for offense in nearly any capacity by the end of the year.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds Of Returning: 25%

2023 Role: Fourth Outfielder

Naquin became a free agent and could still make sense for the Mets as a potential fourth outfielder with experience. The Mets may prefer a right-handed option, however, so Naquin is a less desirable fit. The two sides could reunite if their needs aren’t filled by the start of spring training but it would likely be on a minor-league contract.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at catcher Tomas Nido!

Topics  
News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

Mike Phillips

View All Posts By Mike Phillips

Mike Phillips

View All Posts By Mike Phillips

Related To News

News
Micah Parsons Throws Shots at Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Micah Parsons Throws Shots at Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 14 2022
News
Dallas Cowboys Bringing In Former Pro Bowl Receiver T.Y. Hilton
Dallas Cowboys Bringing In Former Pro Bowl Receiver T.Y. Hilton
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 12 2022
News
Texans Raiders
Three First-Year Coaches That Could be on the Hot Seat
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 9 2022
News
Tennessee Titans Fires GM Following Ugly Loss in Philadelphia
Tennessee Titans Fires GM Following Ugly Loss in Philadelphia
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 6 2022
News
Trea Turner is a Philadelphia Phillie, and $300,000,000 Richer
Trea Turner is a Philadelphia Phillie, and $300,000,000 Richer
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 5 2022
News
Ja Morant Working On Signature Shoe With Nike
Ja Morant Working On Signature Shoe With Nike
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 5 2022
News
FIFA-World-Cup-2022-Romelu-Lukaku-miss-vs-Croatia-video-scaled
Top 5 Failed Golden Generations at the World Cup | 2014-22 Belgium join list
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 5 2022
More News
Arrow to top