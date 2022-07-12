News

MLB Same Game Parlay Picks for Today, July 12 | MLB SGP Picks

Jon Conahan
With plenty of MLB games set to take place today, come check out our MLB same game parlay to make some money with us.

MLB Same Game Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today July 12

Take our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +550 parlay odds.

MLB Same Game Parlay Today | Best Same Game Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today July 12

Come check out our expert analysis for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best Same Game MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 12): Orioles ML (+100)

Let’s go with our favorite play of the day for our first MLB SGP pick of the evening and choose the Baltimore Orioles to defeat the Chicago Cubs for plus odds. Although the Orioles had some difficulties before their recent success, it’s really intriguing that this line is like this. With a 34-52 record, the Chicago Cubs have been among the worst teams in all of baseball this season. In their last 10 games, the Orioles have played well, winning eight of them. Now is the ideal moment for them to keep winning games and improving so that they could possibly get a spot in the American League Wild Card.

Jumping all over the Orioles seems like a no-brainer with these plus odds. This is the game they should easily win if they can keep doing what they’ve been doing.

Best Same Game MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (July 12): NRFI (+110)

With the second same-game parlay pick of the night, let’s go with no runs in the first inning between the Orioles and the Cubs. When looking at both of these teams offensively this season, it’s easy to see why both of them have struggled for the most part. The Baltimore Orioles currently have the 21st least amount of runs in the league and the Chicago Cubs haven’t necessarily been great on the offensive side of the ball as well as they’re about league average in terms of runs scored.

MLB Same Game Parlay Picks for (July 12): Cedric Mullins 2 Total Bases (-115)

With the final pick of our same game parlay, let’s go with Cedric Mullins to have over 1.5 total bases. Cedric Mullins is going to be coming into this room with some impressive numbers on the season as he’s currently hitting .258 and has belted seven home runs. This is once again a good spot for him to get the job done as he’s going to be taking on a right-handed pitcher in Adrian Sampson. Adrian Sampson hasn’t thrown much this season, but his career numbers aren’t too impressive. He has a 4.93 career ERA and a 1.3 career WHIP.

