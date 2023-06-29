News

MrBeast Net Worth, YouTube Earnings, Salary & Subscriber Growth

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
MrBeast image

The world’s most famous YouTube personality is MrBeast. Born Jimmy Donaldson, MrBeast has turned his YouTube success into an empire with multiple business and brand deals. Below, we explore MrBeast’s net worth, YouTube earnings, salary, and subscriber growth.

MrBeast Net Worth

According to Forbes, MrBeast has an estimated net worth of $500 million. Most of MrBeast’s net worth can be attributed to his success on YouTube.

However, MrBeast has started multiple businesses outside of YouTube that has rapidly grown within the past few years.

MrBeast Burger started in December 2020 as a virtual restaurant in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, LLC. Customers order from an app, and brick-and-mortar locations prepare the meal. There are over 300 locations in the United States.

However, MrBeast announced he wants to step down from MrBeast Burger because of quality concerns.

His other company, Feastables, is much more profitable. The snack company was on track to hit $100 million in sales in 2022.

MrBeast YouTube Earnings

MrBeast earnings are the highest of any social media creator. In 2021, MrBeast made $54 million, with $32 million attributed to ads across his 18 channels.

However, MrBeast’s brand skyrockets in 2022, and the YouTube creator brought in an estimated $110 million.

MrBeast Salary

Because of his various brand deals and sponsorships, MrBeast does not make a traditional salary. The amount MrBeast makes per month can vary depending on how viral a video goes or what deal he makes.

With revenue from his main channel, secondary channels, and Feastables, MrBeast is bringing in millions per month, though it is unknown how much.

However, MrBeast earns a minimum of $3 million/month from YouTube ads alone.

MrBeast Subscriber Growth

As of June 2023, MrBeast’s main YouTube channel has 163 million subscribers.

MrBeast is the most-subscribed-to YouTube personality in the world. Only T-Series, an Indian music record label, has more subscribers on YouTube, with 244 million.

MrBeast’s YouTube channel was created in 2012. It took him two years to reach 10,00 subscribers. In August 2016, MrBeast hit 100,00 subscribers.

In May 2017, MrBeast surpassed 1 million subscribers, and by the end of the year, the channel had 5 million subscribers.

By 2020, MrBeast reached 20 million subscribers, and in 2023, it’s at 163 million and counting.

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To News

News
2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Day 2

Simone Biles To Return To Gymnastics Competition At U.S. Classic August 4

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 28 2023
News
How to Watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 | Free Live Stream
Getting To Know The 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Participants
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 27 2023
News
Professional competitive eater Joey Chestnut
Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 Odds, Predictions, & Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 27 2023
News
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Washington DC Bars And Restaurants To Stay Open 24 Hours
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 22 2023
News
Ncaafootball_easports_logo
EA Sports Hit With New Lawsuit As Highly Anticipated Release of NCAA Football ’24 Looms
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 20 2023
News
Premier Lacrosse League Viewership, Engagement, & Ticket Sales Are On The Rise In 2023
Premier Lacrosse League Viewership, Engagement, & Ticket Sales Are On The Rise In 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 22 2023
News
LucasOilStadium
2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials Are One Year Away At Lucas Oil Stadium, Home Of The Indianapolis Colts
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top