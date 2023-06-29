MrBeast Net Worth, YouTube Earnings, Salary & Subscriber Growth

The world’s most famous YouTube personality is MrBeast. Born Jimmy Donaldson, MrBeast has turned his YouTube success into an empire with multiple business and brand deals. Below, we explore MrBeast’s net worth, YouTube earnings, salary, and subscriber growth.

MrBeast Net Worth

That’s my gameplan and if you don’t believe me, just watch. I promise I’m dying with 0 dollars in my bank account and I refuse to live a materialistic life. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 10, 2020

According to Forbes, MrBeast has an estimated net worth of $500 million. Most of MrBeast’s net worth can be attributed to his success on YouTube.

However, MrBeast has started multiple businesses outside of YouTube that has rapidly grown within the past few years.

MrBeast Burger started in December 2020 as a virtual restaurant in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, LLC. Customers order from an app, and brick-and-mortar locations prepare the meal. There are over 300 locations in the United States.

However, MrBeast announced he wants to step down from MrBeast Burger because of quality concerns.

His other company, Feastables, is much more profitable. The snack company was on track to hit $100 million in sales in 2022.

MrBeast YouTube Earnings

MrBeast earnings are the highest of any social media creator. In 2021, MrBeast made $54 million, with $32 million attributed to ads across his 18 channels.

However, MrBeast’s brand skyrockets in 2022, and the YouTube creator brought in an estimated $110 million.

MrBeast Salary

Because of his various brand deals and sponsorships, MrBeast does not make a traditional salary. The amount MrBeast makes per month can vary depending on how viral a video goes or what deal he makes.

With revenue from his main channel, secondary channels, and Feastables, MrBeast is bringing in millions per month, though it is unknown how much.

However, MrBeast earns a minimum of $3 million/month from YouTube ads alone.

MrBeast Subscriber Growth

As of June 2023, MrBeast’s main YouTube channel has 163 million subscribers.

MrBeast is the most-subscribed-to YouTube personality in the world. Only T-Series, an Indian music record label, has more subscribers on YouTube, with 244 million.

MrBeast’s YouTube channel was created in 2012. It took him two years to reach 10,00 subscribers. In August 2016, MrBeast hit 100,00 subscribers.

In May 2017, MrBeast surpassed 1 million subscribers, and by the end of the year, the channel had 5 million subscribers.

By 2020, MrBeast reached 20 million subscribers, and in 2023, it’s at 163 million and counting.