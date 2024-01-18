NHL News and Rumors

NHL Fans Watch Dylan Larkin Notch OT Winner Vs. Florida Panthers As Detroit Red Wings Stay Unbeaten In New Year

Jeff Hawkins
detroit red wings stay unbeaten in january (1)

Receiving a pass from defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin sidestepped a defender, positioned himself before a screened Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and scored the overtime game-winner. With Wednesday’s 3-2 victory at Amerant Bank Arena, the streaking Red Wings improved to 6-0-1 in January.

Twitter users reacted to the Red Wings earning their consecutive come-from-behind victory.

The Red Wings ruined Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk’s special night …

The two scrappy clubs, highlighted by Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot, exchanged early swipes …

Panthers forward Sam Reinhart opened the game’s scoring at 5:38 of the second period. By beating goalie Alex Lyon (32 saves), Reinhardt had compiled 10 goals in his past eight outings …

Reinhart celebrated a career milestone …

Tipping in defenseman Olli Maatta’s shot, Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen tied the game about six minutes later. It was his 10th of the season …

The tie game didn’t last long. Sixteen seconds after Rasmussen’s marker, Florida’s Gustav Forsling scored off a primary assist by Sam Bennett …

Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond on Wednesday reached an early career milestone …

The Red Wings’ future looked brighter when top prospect Nate Danielson scored during his Wednesday debut with the Portland Winterhawks. Daniels was acquired last week by the WHL franchise and should provide the 2023 first-round draft pick with a chance to experience an extended playoff run …

Connecting off a primary assist from Rasmussen, Robby Fabbri scored with 6:15 remaining in regulation, tying the game at 2-2. Fabbri’s 13th goal of the season sent the game into an extra stanza …

Scoring his 18th of the season, Larkin delivered in overtime on the power play …

Hockeytown South: Red Wings’ fans in Sunshine, Fla., celebrated the effort …

Final score: Red Wings 3, Panthers 2 (OT) …

Larkin talked about the game-winning, power-play goal in overtime …

The win elevated the Red Wings, who have not qualified for the playoffs since 2016, into third place of the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
