Receiving a pass from defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin sidestepped a defender, positioned himself before a screened Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and scored the overtime game-winner. With Wednesday’s 3-2 victory at Amerant Bank Arena, the streaking Red Wings improved to 6-0-1 in January.

Twitter users reacted to the Red Wings earning their consecutive come-from-behind victory.

The Red Wings ruined Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk’s special night …

It's Matthew Tkachuk Bobblehead Night at @AmerantArena! 😸 pic.twitter.com/qcvkayO1W3 — Bally Sports Florida: Panthers (@BallyPanthers) January 18, 2024

The two scrappy clubs, highlighted by Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot, exchanged early swipes …

Chiarot helps Tkachuk take off his helmet. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/5ie3FHd0P8 — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) January 18, 2024

Panthers forward Sam Reinhart opened the game’s scoring at 5:38 of the second period. By beating goalie Alex Lyon (32 saves), Reinhardt had compiled 10 goals in his past eight outings …

Sam Reinhart is on pace for 61 goals pic.twitter.com/VsDbbDy5yD — The Sabre Report (@TheSabreReport) January 18, 2024

Reinhart celebrated a career milestone …

500 points in the show for the 🦏!! pic.twitter.com/vXeLAcK1Bs — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 18, 2024

Tipping in defenseman Olli Maatta’s shot, Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen tied the game about six minutes later. It was his 10th of the season …

AND HE'S BIIIIIG RAS!!!! 1-1 on the tip off of Maatta's shot! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/XiAo262JzG — Red Wings Rant (@Red_Wings_Rant) January 18, 2024

The tie game didn’t last long. Sixteen seconds after Rasmussen’s marker, Florida’s Gustav Forsling scored off a primary assist by Sam Bennett …

Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond on Wednesday reached an early career milestone …

The Red Wings’ future looked brighter when top prospect Nate Danielson scored during his Wednesday debut with the Portland Winterhawks. Daniels was acquired last week by the WHL franchise and should provide the 2023 first-round draft pick with a chance to experience an extended playoff run …

Nate Danielson(1st round’23) scores in his Winterhawk debut. Great play to receive the pass and score. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/GRRfRT7KbI — Red Wings Prospects (@LGRWProspects) January 18, 2024

Connecting off a primary assist from Rasmussen, Robby Fabbri scored with 6:15 remaining in regulation, tying the game at 2-2. Fabbri’s 13th goal of the season sent the game into an extra stanza …

Rasmussen finds Fabbri in front and the Red Wings tie it at 2! 🚨 Great play by Rasmussen. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/7omQCvAV8r — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) January 18, 2024

Scoring his 18th of the season, Larkin delivered in overtime on the power play …

🔴 LARKIN CALLS GAME 🔴@Dylanlarkin39 nets the @Energizer overtime winner to give the @DetroitRedWings their third straight victory! pic.twitter.com/tb9Vr51unV — NHL (@NHL) January 18, 2024

Hockeytown South: Red Wings’ fans in Sunshine, Fla., celebrated the effort …

We see you, Hockeytown. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LPICYN8FIw — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 18, 2024

Final score: Red Wings 3, Panthers 2 (OT) …

A HUGE pair of points for the @DetroitRedWings over the Panthers tonight in Sunrise! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/n1Z8RsltVl — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) January 18, 2024

Larkin talked about the game-winning, power-play goal in overtime …

We hear from captain @Dylanlarkin39, who buried a power play goal in overtime to complete Detroit's comeback win over the Panthers.#LGRW pic.twitter.com/jg0tJ2vwd1 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) January 18, 2024

The win elevated the Red Wings, who have not qualified for the playoffs since 2016, into third place of the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs …

The Detroit Red Wings are back in a divisional seed in the Atlantic! #LGRW#JustWin pic.twitter.com/ch9O9l6RDn — Winged Wheel Podcast (@WingedWheelPod) January 18, 2024