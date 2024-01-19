NHL News and Rumors

NHL Fans Watch Philadelphia Flyers Deny Dallas Stars Shot On Goal For Over Hour During Win At Wells Fargo Center

Jeff Hawkins
Time kept ticking away on the Dallas Stars.

For over an hour of real-time, the Philadelphia Flyers’ defense denied the Stars of generating a shot on goal. The quick start and constant offensive attack enabled the Flyers to earn a 5-1 victory at Wells Fargo Center.

Twitter fans reacted to the Flyers’ outshooting the Stars, 43-15, while securing their 19th win of the season after scoring first.

NHL fans will continue to respond to Flyers’ Owen Tippett’s highlight-reel spinner, his second goal of the game …

Coach John Tortella has the Flyers’ offense humming. It’s the first lineup to generate at least 35 shots on goal for eight consecutive games since 1983-84 …

At 7:08 p.m. ET, forward Tyler Seguin recorded a wrist shot, which was turned aside by Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson. The Stars’ next shot came over an hour later. The Flyers outshot the Stars, 15-1, during the first period …

At 8:13 p.m. ET, Ersson, who stayed fresh during the inactivity, stopped Stars forward Esa Lindell, not once, but twice, in less than a second …

After receiving Joel Farabee’s neutral-zone flip pass, Flyers’ Morgan Frost executed a slick pass to Sean Walker to open the scoring at 19:00 of the first period …

One of the hottest scorers in the NHL, Flyers forward Owen Tippett beat overworked goalie Jake Oettinger (38 saves), who yielded his second goal on 17 shots. With two goals Thursday, Tippett has six goals in his past six outings …

Credited with the primary assist on Tippett’s tally, Sean Couturier established a career milestone …

Outshot 25-3 in the second period, Stars’ Jamie Benn displayed his frustration with the Stars’ offensive effort …

Despite the Flyers outplaying the Stars through the opening 30 minutes, some fans must have felt uneasy. They anticipated the next goal would prove big. The Stars’ offense, what little there was of it, consisted of one threat, Lindell, who registered two of their first three shots. The slow-starting Stars probably needed to go back to Thursday morning’s skate, stretch and regroup …

Outshot 28-4, Stars’ Tyler Seguin scored 17th of the season, which is one off the team lead. Seguin also has collected 25 points during his past 19 games against the Flyers. The home crowd went silent after the marker, but not for long …

Flyers forward Tyson Foerster didn’t mind working on his special day. Or did he? He was the lone Flyer to be called for a penalty and he was sent to the penalty box twice …

Playing strong with a man-advantage in front of the net, Flyers’ Cam Atkinson connected 44 seconds into the final frame, giving the Flyers a 3-1 advantage …

Flyers’ Scott Laughton virtually iced the matchup with a patient penalty shot goal, the first yielded by the Stars since their 2020-21 season opener …

Final score: Flyers 5, Stars 1 …

The Flyers’ fans must have been ready to celebrate with big cups after such a Gritty defensive effort …

Dallas Stars NHL News and Rumors Philadelphia Flyers
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
