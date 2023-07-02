The NHL’s free agency period opened Saturday. There was a flurry of deals. Some good. Others questionable.

A crazy day, to be sure.

All 32 general managers worked from the same list …

Some teams went for the huge moves …

Some players signed huge deals …

BREAKING: UFA Oliver Ekman-Larsson has agreed to a monster 7-yr, $8.8M AAV contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. The former #YotesForever #Canucks defenseman gets a fresh start in Philadelphia. #FueledbyPhilly #NHLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/lI4JKF4hOd — Power Play Sources (@PowerPlaySource) July 1, 2023

The Edmonton Oilers reached out to a familiar face to aid the three-time Hart Trophy recipient …

The Carolina Hurricanes put up their own Bunting on Fourth of July weekend …

Michael Bunting, coming off back-to-back 23-goal seasons with Toronto, will look to surpass the 20-goal mark once again when he begins 2023-24 as a member of the @Canes. #NHLStats #NHLFreeAgency More on @NHLDotcom: https://t.co/QI0Qsy3Nsx pic.twitter.com/mpySBWzIlG — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 2, 2023

A Stanley Cup-winning goalie destined for the Hall of Fame felt like a kid again …

BIG APPLE BOUND 🍎 Three-time #StanleyCup champion @JonathanQuick32 has signed with his childhood team, the @NYRangers! 🗽 Watch live coverage of #NHLFreeAgency on @NHLNetwork TODAY from 12p-5p ET and follow along on @NHLdotcom! pic.twitter.com/NFcmgY5kK2 — NHL (@NHL) July 1, 2023

Crazy eight! The Rangers certainly were busy Saturday …

What a crazy first day of NHL free agency! Chris Drury made some great moves bringing in 8 new players!

Blake Wheeler

Jonathan Quick

Nick Bonino

Tyler Pitlick

Alex Belzile

Riley Nash

Connor Mackey

Nikolas Brouillard What do you think about the new additions?#NYR #NHLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/sVjnoqtu3T — The Broadway Hat Podcast (@Broadwayhatpod) July 1, 2023

The Detroit Red Wings had money to spend – and they did. Were they Sprong deals? …

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed defenseman Justin Holl to a three-year contract with an AAV of $3,400,000. pic.twitter.com/2ECVEfT2LY — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 1, 2023

The start of the free-agent period seemed to help the transitional Nashville Predators …

While some coveted players decided to change sweaters Saturday, “Freddie” Anderson kept his old one …

“Freddie [Andersen] could’ve made a lot more money on the market, there’s no doubt about it, but Freddie loved it here.”@Canes GM Don Waddell gave us an inside look at the decision to re-sign the team’s goalies.#NHLFreeAgency | @JamieHersch | #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/vyBmr0ZYMz — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) July 1, 2023

So did Pierre Evgvall, who wanted to stay on Long Island for seven more years. Will he be lucky? …

Pierre is staying on The Island 👏 The @NYIslanders have agreed on a seven-year deal for Pierre Engvall! More #NHLFreeAgency coverage on @NHLNetwork and @NHLdotcom. pic.twitter.com/QIeETAJPeu — NHL (@NHL) July 1, 2023

Goalie Tristan Jarry also wanted to remain in the Steel City …

Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney does not feel “comfortable” in the summer heat …

🎥 #NHLBruins GM Don Sweeney on the opening of free agency: “I don’t think you ever feel comfortable with where you sit in July…you’ve got a lot of ifs, ands, and buts…but we did a lot of things we set out to do.” pic.twitter.com/RvgLzSnNQr — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 1, 2023

Saturday proved to be a perfect day for free agency to begin …

Happy Canada Day and Free Agency Day to all of those who celebrate — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 1, 2023

How did your team fare? …

Winners and losers from Day 1 of NHL free agency https://t.co/pj5W0wjsVL pic.twitter.com/oikT3vvT0m — theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) July 2, 2023

There are still deals to be made …

Top remaining NHL unrestricted free agents include Bergeron, Patrick Kane https://t.co/JgN2gmMAMM — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) July 2, 2023