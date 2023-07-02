NHL News and Rumors

NHL Free Agency 2023: Twitter Reacts To Flurry Of Moves By League’s Busy General Managers

Jeff Hawkins
NHL free agency starts saturday (1)

The NHL’s free agency period opened Saturday. There was a flurry of deals. Some good. Others questionable.

A crazy day, to be sure.

All 32 general managers worked from the same list …

Some teams went for the huge moves …

Some players signed huge deals …

The Edmonton Oilers reached out to a familiar face to aid the three-time Hart Trophy recipient …

The Carolina Hurricanes put up their own Bunting on Fourth of July weekend …

A Stanley Cup-winning goalie destined for the Hall of Fame felt like a kid again …

Crazy eight! The Rangers certainly were busy Saturday …

The Detroit Red Wings had money to spend – and they did. Were they Sprong deals? …

The start of the free-agent period seemed to help the transitional Nashville Predators …

While some coveted players decided to change sweaters Saturday, “Freddie” Anderson kept his old one …

So did Pierre Evgvall, who wanted to stay on Long Island for seven more years. Will he be lucky? …

Goalie Tristan Jarry also wanted to remain in the Steel City …

Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney does not feel “comfortable” in the summer heat …

Saturday proved to be a perfect day for free agency to begin …

How did your team fare? …

There are still deals to be made …

NHL Free Agency NHL News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

