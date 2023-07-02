The NHL’s free agency period opened Saturday. There was a flurry of deals. Some good. Others questionable.
A crazy day, to be sure.
All 32 general managers worked from the same list …
The @NHL releases free agent list: https://t.co/eY0QRNGIvj pic.twitter.com/NAA71fKI4Q
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 1, 2023
Some teams went for the huge moves …
Big free agent signings so far:
-Korpisalo to #GoSensGo
-O’Reilly to #Smashville
-Wheeler to #NYR
-Duchene to #TexasHockey
👀 Pacioretty to #AllCaps#FantasyHockey spin: https://t.co/E9pBmwjOLU
— NHL Fantasy on Ice 🏒 (@NHLFantasy) July 1, 2023
Some players signed huge deals …
BREAKING: UFA Oliver Ekman-Larsson has agreed to a monster 7-yr, $8.8M AAV contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.
The former #YotesForever #Canucks defenseman gets a fresh start in Philadelphia. #FueledbyPhilly #NHLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/lI4JKF4hOd
— Power Play Sources (@PowerPlaySource) July 1, 2023
The Edmonton Oilers reached out to a familiar face to aid the three-time Hart Trophy recipient …
OILERS INK BROWN 🔵🟠
The @EdmontonOilers have reunited Connor Brown (@Breeze2Greeze) with Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97)!
More #NHLFreeAgency coverage on @NHLNetwork and @NHLdotcom. pic.twitter.com/VvOXATRW80
— NHL (@NHL) July 1, 2023
The Carolina Hurricanes put up their own Bunting on Fourth of July weekend …
Michael Bunting, coming off back-to-back 23-goal seasons with Toronto, will look to surpass the 20-goal mark once again when he begins 2023-24 as a member of the @Canes. #NHLStats #NHLFreeAgency
More on @NHLDotcom: https://t.co/QI0Qsy3Nsx pic.twitter.com/mpySBWzIlG
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 2, 2023
A Stanley Cup-winning goalie destined for the Hall of Fame felt like a kid again …
BIG APPLE BOUND 🍎
Three-time #StanleyCup champion @JonathanQuick32 has signed with his childhood team, the @NYRangers! 🗽
Watch live coverage of #NHLFreeAgency on @NHLNetwork TODAY from 12p-5p ET and follow along on @NHLdotcom! pic.twitter.com/NFcmgY5kK2
— NHL (@NHL) July 1, 2023
Crazy eight! The Rangers certainly were busy Saturday …
What a crazy first day of NHL free agency! Chris Drury made some great moves bringing in 8 new players!
Blake Wheeler
Jonathan Quick
Nick Bonino
Tyler Pitlick
Alex Belzile
Riley Nash
Connor Mackey
Nikolas Brouillard
What do you think about the new additions?#NYR #NHLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/sVjnoqtu3T
— The Broadway Hat Podcast (@Broadwayhatpod) July 1, 2023
The Detroit Red Wings had money to spend – and they did. Were they Sprong deals? …
UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed defenseman Justin Holl to a three-year contract with an AAV of $3,400,000. pic.twitter.com/2ECVEfT2LY
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 1, 2023
The start of the free-agent period seemed to help the transitional Nashville Predators …
It’s a new chapter for the @PredsNHL!@JamieHersch, @Rupper17 and @KenDaneykoMSG look at the moves that Nashville has made in #NHLFreeAgency so far. #Smashville pic.twitter.com/Etrk4vJIxX
— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) July 2, 2023
While some coveted players decided to change sweaters Saturday, “Freddie” Anderson kept his old one …
“Freddie [Andersen] could’ve made a lot more money on the market, there’s no doubt about it, but Freddie loved it here.”@Canes GM Don Waddell gave us an inside look at the decision to re-sign the team’s goalies.#NHLFreeAgency | @JamieHersch | #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/vyBmr0ZYMz
— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) July 1, 2023
So did Pierre Evgvall, who wanted to stay on Long Island for seven more years. Will he be lucky? …
Pierre is staying on The Island 👏
The @NYIslanders have agreed on a seven-year deal for Pierre Engvall!
More #NHLFreeAgency coverage on @NHLNetwork and @NHLdotcom. pic.twitter.com/QIeETAJPeu
— NHL (@NHL) July 1, 2023
Goalie Tristan Jarry also wanted to remain in the Steel City …
Tristan Jarry is staying in Pittsburgh! @Penguins | #LetsGoPens | #NHLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/faVLaXVivU
— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) July 1, 2023
Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney does not feel “comfortable” in the summer heat …
🎥 #NHLBruins GM Don Sweeney on the opening of free agency: “I don’t think you ever feel comfortable with where you sit in July…you’ve got a lot of ifs, ands, and buts…but we did a lot of things we set out to do.” pic.twitter.com/RvgLzSnNQr
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 1, 2023
Saturday proved to be a perfect day for free agency to begin …
Happy Canada Day and Free Agency Day to all of those who celebrate
— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 1, 2023
How did your team fare? …
Winners and losers from Day 1 of NHL free agency https://t.co/pj5W0wjsVL pic.twitter.com/oikT3vvT0m
— theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) July 2, 2023
There are still deals to be made …
Top remaining NHL unrestricted free agents include Bergeron, Patrick Kane https://t.co/JgN2gmMAMM
— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) July 2, 2023