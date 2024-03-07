The NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching.

Nearly 25.5 hours and counting.

The Colorado Avalanche struck quickly Wednesday, acquiring forward Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Sean Walker.

What’s next?

With 12 games on tap, here are some of the rumors floating around NHL locker rooms following the Thursday mornings’ skates:

Let’s keep an eye on Washington and veteran Joel Edmundson. The big left shot Dman has a number of clubs circling. Toronto, Tampa Bay and Boston to name a few. As of late last night, the Bruins seemed to have the inside track. See how the morning unfolds. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 7, 2024

Maple Leafs Targeting Capitals’ Joel Edmundson

Entering Thursday in third place in the Atlantic Division, the Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly want to bolster their defensive pairings.

The Maple Leafs’ top target appears to be Washington Capitals’ Joel Edmundson, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dregar. On the third pairing with Alexander Alexeyev, Edmundson would come relatively cheap with the Montreal Canadiens already paying for half of his salary.

An effective penalty killer, Edmundson had 59 hits and 49 blocks in 44 games with the Capitals.

Believe #Oilers are one of the teams keeping an eye on #SeaKraken and Jordan Eberle situation. Seattle and Eberle are working on an extension, but it sounds like term is the hang-up. If Seattle doesn’t have Eberle signed, he will be moved prior to Friday’s deadline. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 7, 2024

Kraken’s Jordan Eberle Drawing Trade Interest from Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers remain one of the busiest teams leading up to the deadline. After GM Ken Holland executed deals to land Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, Jordan Eberle appears to be next on the Oilers’ wish list.

A 2008 first-round draft pick by the Oilers, Eberle is a pending free agent and the Kraken remain concerned with losing his rights for nothing.

Tied with the Vancouver Canucks for the NHL’s No. 4-ranked offense, averaging 3.53 goals per game, Eberle would slide into the top six and boost an already coveted group. In 58 outings this season, Eberle has collected 37 points.

Look for Evander Kane to be moved out of Edmonton before the deadline.

Max Pacioretty controls his fate with a full NMC. It sounds like a couple teams in the East are interested in adding him. I had heard Florida had interest before the Tarasenko add, not sure if they’re still in the hunt. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 7, 2024

Panthers Eying Deal For Max Pacioretty

With one game in hand, the Florida Panthers entered Thursday three points in front of the Boston Bruins as the NHL’s top regular-season club, producing a league-best plus-61 goal differential.

The Panthers already added to their arsenal by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators. They may not be done shopping.

The Washington Capitals reportedly have dangled the services of forward Max Pacioretty and the Panthers could be interested in making another deal.

The veteran winger has a full no-trade clause, but is expected to waive it for the Panthers. Pacioretty, who has compiled 15 points in 25 games this season, carries a $2 million cap hit. He produced five points during a recent four-game stretch (Feb. 24-March 1).

And now Jake Guentzel has taken the ice about an hour before Penguins morning skate. pic.twitter.com/Q6awnYhFhK — Shelly Anderson (@_ShellyAnderson) March 7, 2024

Hurricanes’ Trade Winds Blow Toward Jake Guentzel

Firmly secured as the second-place team in the Metropolitan Division, the Carolina Hurricanes would like to add a veteran forward for their playoff run.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel ranks among the top skaters they are pursuing. The Hurricanes have company as the Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, Canucks and the Avalanche have reportedly made inquiries.

The two-time 40-goal scorer is in the final year of his contract and comes with a $6 million cap hit. But Guentzel can provide what the Hurricanes lack, a clutch goal-scorer with playoff experience.

The Hurricanes are not known for trading high-priced rentals, but this could be the time to roll the dice.

The Toffoli situation best I understand: –#NJDevils want 3-4 year extension, player wants 5-6. If both sides can’t come to an agreement at least on term, team feels it they’ll need to deal him for assets. https://t.co/2yZSkZ5tB9 — James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) March 7, 2024

Kings Spark Familiar Interest In Devils’ Tyler Toffoli

Tom Fitzgerald sidestepped questions regarding the availability of forward Tyler Toffoli. New Jersey Devils’ GM now appears set to continue talks with Toffoli’s previous employer, the Los Angeles Kings.

As the Kings deal with top-six forward injuries (Adrian Kempe), Toffoli, who spent his first eight NHL seasons with the Kings, has been emerging as a backup plan, according to @NJDHockeyNow.

Toffoli has been negotiating a long-term deal with the Devils’ brass. The 31-year-old forward has registered 26 goals among 44 points in 61 outings.

The Maple Leafs could also be interested in Toffoli, but the Devils’ asking price remains steep. Will it be met before Friday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline?

3x Stanley Cup winner Phil Kessel joining the Canucks? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/o6KSUGuy0W — theScore (@theScore) March 7, 2024

Canucks Seek To Ink Phil Kessel

On the non-trade front, NHL Insider Chris Johnston posted “things remain on track” for the Pacific Division-leading Canucks to sign veteran sniper Phil Kessel before Friday’s deadline.

The 36-year-old Kessel has been auditioning with with the Canucks’ AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion is projected to add middle-six forward depth as the Canucks vie for the Western Conference’s top-postseason seed.

Kessel collected 14 goals among 36 points for the Vegas Golden Knights last season.

