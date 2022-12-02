Notre Dame’s Drew Pyne Enters Transfer Portal

Another notable quarterback has entered the transfer portal. Today, it is Drew Pyne that is looking to enter his name in the portal. ESPN’s Peter Thamel first reported the news.

Sources: Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He went 8-2 as a starter for Notre Dame this year. He has three years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/4681hGDWqG — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 2, 2022

The Connecticut native currently has three years of eligibility remaining. It is not likely that Pyne, the Fighting Irish’s starter this season, will play in their bowl game.

Pyne started ten games for Notre Dame in 2022, helping lead the team to all eight of their wins this season. Four of those wins came against top-25 teams, including a 262-yard, three-touchdown performance against #16 BYU. He took over following a season-ending injury to Tyler Buchner, who beat Pyne for the job in camp.

Individually, Pyne threw for 2,021 yards on a 64.6% completion percentage. He threw 22 touchdowns to seven interceptions for a Notre Dame team that finished ranking #21 in the nation. He also added 108 yards and two scores on the ground.

Drew Pyne committed to Notre Dame in 2018, choosing them over a long list of schools including Alabama, Florida State, LSU, and Michigan. He was rated as a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

Pyne becomes the latest addition to a transfer pool featuring plentiful quarterback talent. Also, on Friday, Boston College’s starter, Phil Jurkovec, entered his name in the portal. Earlier this week, Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong and Hudson Card of Texas entered the pool. Former Michigan starter Cade McNamara transferred to Iowa after putting his name in the transfer portal after the regular season.