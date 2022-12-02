Michigan QB Cade McNamara Announces Transfer to Iowa Hawkeyes

On Thursday evening, former Michigan backup quarterback Cade McNamara announced that he would be an Iowa Hawkeye next season. McNamara entered the transfer portal earlier in the week, and took little time in making his decision to transfer to the Hawkeyes. The transfer portal is changing the way college football teams operate, and Iowa seem to have made the decision to find their next quarterback through using it. Iowa’s starting quarterback this season was Spencer Petras.

Proven winner McNamara a boost to Hawkeyes offense

The Iowa Hawkeyes seem to have found their quarterback for the 2023/24 season. Cade McNamara has chosen the Hawkeyes as his destination for next season after entering the NCAA transfer portal just a few days ago. He made the announcement on Twitter with a photoshopped picture of himself in an Iowa jersey. “New beginning,” the caption to the picture read.

Iowa will now move on from senior quarterback Spencer Petras, who has struggled mightily at this level. Petras had a touchdown to interception ratio of 15:14 over his past two seasons in Iowa.

McNamara, who led the Michigan Wolverines to the CFP last season has proven pedigree at this level. He threw for over 2,500 yards with 15 touchdowns and just six interceptions last season. McNamara started this season as the Michigan starter, but lost his job to JJ McCarthy and underwent season-ending surgery for a leg injury.

High quality quarterbacks remain in the NCAA transfer portal

Cade McNamara is just the first of many high-profile transfers to announce their destination for next season. At the quarterback position, UVA QB Brennan Armstrong remains in the portal, as does Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

However, the most sought-after QB may be Texas Longhorn Hudson Card. Card announced his intention to enter the transfer portal earlier in the week and may be the most talented signal-caller of the bunch.

All of these quarterbacks are sure to attract attention from some big Power Five schools, but McNamara is the first in the line of dominoes to fall.