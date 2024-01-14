Oilers and Kraken set franchise records for longest winning streaks

It was a memorable night for the Edmonton Oilers and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. The Oilers set a franchise record for their longest winning streak in franchise history with 10, and the Kraken set a franchise record for their longest winning streak in franchise history with nine. Edmonton defeated Montreal 2-1 on an overtime winner from defenseman Evan Bouchard of Oakville, Ontario. Seattle defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 thanks to three points each from Jared McCann of Stratford, Ontario, and Oliver Bjorkstrand of Herning, Denmark.

When were the Oilers previous records?

The Oilers won nine straight games from February 20 to March 13, 2001, and again from March 27 to April 13, 2023. It is a surprise to many that the Oliers did not win nine straight games during their dynasty era of the 1980s.

When was the Kraken’s previous record?

Seattle won eight straight games from January 1-14, 2023. What was fascinating about that winning streak was the fact that seven of those eight wins were on the road.

Inside look at Oilers’s 10 game winning streak

The Oilers have been undefeated over the last 23 days. To close out the 2023 calendar, they beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on December 21, the New York Rangers 4-3 on December 22, the San Jose Sharks 5-0 on December 28, the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on December 30, and the Anaheim Ducks 7-2 on New Year’s Eve. Then the Oilers are undefeated to begin 2024. They beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on January 2, the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on January 6, the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on January 9, and the Red Wings 3-2 on January 11 prior to beating Montreal.

Inside look at the Kraken’s nine game winning streak

Seattle began their streak with a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on December 20. That was followed by a 3-2 Seattle win over the Anaheim Ducks on December 23, a 2-1 Seattle win over the Calgary Flames on December 27, a 2-1 Seattle win over the Philadelphia Flyers on December 29, a 3-0 Kraken shutout win over the Vegas Golden Knights in the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day, a 4-1 Kraken win over the Ottawa Senators on January 4, a 5-2 Kraken win over the Buffalo Sabres on January 9, and a 4-1 Kraken win obvert the Washington Capitals on January 11. The Oilers and Kraken also have the same number of points, as they have 47 each.