NHL News and Rumors

Oilers and Kraken set franchise records for longest winning streaks

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_22130197_168396541_lowres-2

It was a memorable night for the Edmonton Oilers and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. The Oilers set a franchise record for their longest winning streak in franchise history with 10, and the Kraken set a franchise record for their longest winning streak in franchise history with nine. Edmonton defeated Montreal 2-1 on an overtime winner from defenseman Evan Bouchard of Oakville, Ontario. Seattle defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 thanks to three points each from Jared McCann of Stratford, Ontario, and Oliver Bjorkstrand of Herning, Denmark.

When were the Oilers previous records?

The Oilers won nine straight games from February 20 to March 13, 2001, and again from March 27 to April 13, 2023. It is a surprise to many that the Oliers did not win nine straight games during their dynasty era of the 1980s.

When was the Kraken’s previous record?

Seattle won eight straight games from January 1-14, 2023. What was fascinating about that winning streak was the fact that seven of those eight wins were on the road.

Inside look at Oilers’s 10 game winning streak

The Oilers have been undefeated over the last 23 days. To close out the 2023 calendar, they beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on December 21, the New York Rangers 4-3 on December 22, the San Jose Sharks 5-0 on December 28, the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on December 30, and the Anaheim Ducks 7-2 on New Year’s Eve. Then the Oilers are undefeated to begin 2024. They beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on January 2, the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on January 6, the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on January 9, and the Red Wings 3-2 on January 11 prior to beating Montreal.

Inside look at the Kraken’s nine game winning streak

Seattle began their streak with a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on December 20. That was followed by a 3-2 Seattle win over the Anaheim Ducks on December 23, a 2-1 Seattle win over the Calgary Flames on December 27, a 2-1 Seattle win over the Philadelphia Flyers on December 29, a 3-0 Kraken shutout win over the Vegas Golden Knights in the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day, a 4-1 Kraken win over the Ottawa Senators on January 4, a 5-2 Kraken win over the Buffalo Sabres on January 9, and a 4-1 Kraken win obvert the Washington Capitals on January 11. The Oilers and Kraken also have the same number of points, as they have 47 each.

 

 

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Oilers Seattle Kraken
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22287752_168396541_lowres-2

Nick Bjugstad records his second career NHL hat trick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: NHL Draft
Ducks center Trevor Zegras out up to two months with a broken ankle
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 13 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22185713_168396541_lowres-2
Yegor Sharangovich records second career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 12 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22095116_168396541_lowres-2
Devils All-Star center Jack Hughes out long term
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 9 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22229997_168396541_lowres-2
Blackhawks LW Nick Foligno & Devils D Jonas Siegenthaler out long term
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 9 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Connor Bedard
NHL rookie star Connor Bedard out long term with a broken jaw
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 7 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21665945_168396541_lowres-2
Sharks defenseman Matt Benning out for the season with hip surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 6 2024
More News
Arrow to top