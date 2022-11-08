NHL News and Rumors

Ondrej Palat and Mackenzie Blackwood of the Devils out long-term

Two New Jersey Devils are out long-term with injuries. Devils left winger Ondrej Palat of Frydek-Mistek, Czech Republic is out eight to 10 weeks after undergoing groin surgery, and Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood of Thunder Bay, Ontario is out three to six weeks with a sprained medial collateral ligament.

How the Injuries Happened

Palat suffered his groin injury on October 24 in a 6-3 Devils loss to the Washington Capitals. In the game, he was a -1 with two shots on goal in 27 shifts/20 minutes and 42 seconds worth of ice time. Palat underwent surgery for the groin injury, and the Devils believe he will make a full recovery. Devils head coach Lindy Ruff stated in a Devils press conference that he saw Palat in the gymnasium, and that Palat argued the timeline for the estimated period he is expected to be out of the Devils lineup for.

Blackwood sprained his MCL while making a save in a 4-3 Devils win over the Edmonton Oilers on November 3. It is expected Vitek Vanecek of Havlickuv Brod, Czech Republic will be the primary Devils goaltender in the time being.

Palat newcomer to the Devils

This is Palat’s first season with the Devils after a full decade with the Tampa Bay Lightning. On July 14, he signed a five-year deal worth $30 million.

Palat in 2022-23

In 2022-23, Palat had three goals in six games. He was a -1 with one game-winning goal, eight shots on goal, four blocked shots, 12 hits and three takeaways. Palat’s game-winning goal came in a 4-1 Devils win over the New York Islanders on October 20.

Blackwood in 2022-23

In 2022-23, Blackwood had a record of four wins and two losses after seven games. He has a goals against average of 2.79 and a save percentage of .880.

Leading the Metropolitan Division

The Devils are a surprise leader in the Metropolitan Division after 12 games. They have a record of nine wins and three losses for 18 points. The Devils are also red hot as they won six games in a row.

 

