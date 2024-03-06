NHL News and Rumors

Predators defenseman Roman Josi named NHL First Star of the Week

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi of Bern, Switzerland was named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week for the period from February 26 to March 3. Josi had three goals and four assists for seven points in three games.

In Depth look at Josi’s Week

In addition to the seven points, Josi was a +7 with two penalty minutes, three power-play points, one game-winning goal, 10 shots on goal, one hit, and two blocked shots. Josi had two goals and one assist for three points in a 4-1 Predators win over the Ottawa Senators on February 27. That was followed by one goal and two assists for three points in a 6-1 Predators win over the Minnesota Wild on February 29, and one assist in an impressive 5-1 Predators win over the Colorado Avalanche on March 2.

Jost’s game-winning goal this week came against the Senators. Josi scored a power-play goal from fellow European Gustav Nyquist of Halmstad, Sweden, and American Thomas Novak of St. Paul, Minnesota. Josi’s goal came at 5:44 of the first period on the power play and put the Predators up 2-0 at the time.

Roman Josi in 2023-24

Josi has 15 goals and 46 assists for 61 points in 62 games. He is a +11 with 33 penalty minutes, 24 power-play points, three-game winning goals, one short-handed point, 198 shots on goal, 106 blocked shots, 38 hits, 19 takeaways and 47 giveaways. Josi’s shorthanded point came in a 4-2 Predators win over the Calgary Flames. Josi helped set up Colton Sissons of North Vancouver, British Columbia on November 22.

Third Defenseman Honoured this Week

Josi is the third NHL defenseman to receive NHL First Star of the Week honours this season. He follows Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes of Orlando, Florida and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar of Calgary, Alberta, who were both honoured in November.

Predators Red Hot

Nashville is playing their best hockey of the season as they are winners of eight straight games. They are eighth in the West with a record of 35 wins, 25 regulation losses and two losses in extra time for 72 points and lead the St. Louis Blues by five points for the final playoff spot.

Topics  
Nashville Predators NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
