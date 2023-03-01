News

Rangers Land Patrick Kane, Other NHL Teams Busy Ahead of Trade Deadline

Author image
Bob Harvey
3 min read
8418c82a5108b7fb4b805d966ac30350

It’s a done deal for the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers who have finally consummated the Patrick Kane deal. The 16-year veteran is on his way to New York in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick.

The 34-year-old Kane spent 16 seasons with the Blackhawks after being selected #1 overall in 2007. He scored 446 goals and had 1,225 points in 1,161 games and led Chicago to three Stanley Cups in the span of five seasons.

Before exiting the United Center, Kane bid fans a classy farewell:

Rangers Are Getting an All-Time Great

Kane is a nine-time All-Star and has won almost every major NHL award available. His honors include a Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, the Ted Lindsay Award, Conn Smythe Trophy, and a Calder Memorial Trophy.

He’s in the final season of an eight-year, $84 million dollar deal. The Rangers say he could debut on Wednesday night when they visit Philadelphia.

Grade: Rangers (A)  Blackhawks (B)

Kane could be the final piece to get New York over the top in the ultra-competitive Eastern Conference. Chicago gets a nice haul of future picks and can officially start the rebuild.

Toronto Times Two

The Toronto Maple Leafs were busy on two fronts. First, they obtained defenseman Luke Schenn from the Vancouver Canucks for a third-round pick this year. Schenn is quite the package. He leads the NHL in hits — and was a member of the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

The Maple Leafs also got defenseman Erik Gustafsson and a 2023 first-round pick from the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenseman Rasmus Sandin. The 30-year-old Gustafsson has had a strong season for the Caps with seven goals and 38 points in 61 games. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Oilers Get Help on the Blue Line

The Edmonton Oilers have finally gotten the blue liner they wanted acquiring Mattias Ekholm and a  sixth-round pick next year from the Nashville Predators. Headed to Music City are Tyson Barrie and Reid Schaefer, along with a first-round pick this year and a fourth-rounder in 2024. The Predators also have retained 4% of Ekholm’s salary throughout his contract. He’s in the first of a four-year deal with an annual value of $6.25 million.

Barrie, who is signed for another year at $4.25 million, could be flipped again before Friday’s deadline.

Coast-to-Coast Trade Action

The New York Islanders obtained forward Pierre Engvall from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick while the San Jose Sharks got prospect Henry Thrun from the Anaheim Ducks for a 2024 third-round pick. Thrun is the captain of the Harvard hockey team.

NHL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News

NBA Draft 2023: Victor Wembanyama Hype Continues To Grow

Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 25 2023
News
College Basketball Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 25 2023
News
Best Actor nominee Austin Butler stands for photos.
2023 Oscars Best Actor: Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 23 2023
News
miracleonice
3 Facts About The “Miracle On Ice” On Its 43rd Anniversary
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 22 2023
News
Sister Jean
Three Things To Know About Loyola Basketball Chaplain Sister Jean
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 21 2023
News
Tiger Woods Birdies Final 3 Holes, Shoots 69 At Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods Completes His Long Return To Professional Golf
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 20 2023
News
XFL 2023 Teams, Coaches, NFL Players and Championship Contenders
XFL 2023 Teams, Coaches, NFL Players and Championship Contenders
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top