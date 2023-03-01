It’s a done deal for the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers who have finally consummated the Patrick Kane deal. The 16-year veteran is on his way to New York in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick.

The 34-year-old Kane spent 16 seasons with the Blackhawks after being selected #1 overall in 2007. He scored 446 goals and had 1,225 points in 1,161 games and led Chicago to three Stanley Cups in the span of five seasons.

Before exiting the United Center, Kane bid fans a classy farewell:

I will forever be proud to be a Blackhawk and call Chicago home. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/T5f3oYV1QM — Patrick Kane (@88PKane) March 1, 2023

Rangers Are Getting an All-Time Great

Kane is a nine-time All-Star and has won almost every major NHL award available. His honors include a Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, the Ted Lindsay Award, Conn Smythe Trophy, and a Calder Memorial Trophy.

He’s in the final season of an eight-year, $84 million dollar deal. The Rangers say he could debut on Wednesday night when they visit Philadelphia.

Grade: Rangers (A) Blackhawks (B)

Kane could be the final piece to get New York over the top in the ultra-competitive Eastern Conference. Chicago gets a nice haul of future picks and can officially start the rebuild.

Toronto Times Two

The Toronto Maple Leafs were busy on two fronts. First, they obtained defenseman Luke Schenn from the Vancouver Canucks for a third-round pick this year. Schenn is quite the package. He leads the NHL in hits — and was a member of the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

The Maple Leafs also got defenseman Erik Gustafsson and a 2023 first-round pick from the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenseman Rasmus Sandin. The 30-year-old Gustafsson has had a strong season for the Caps with seven goals and 38 points in 61 games. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Oilers Get Help on the Blue Line

The Edmonton Oilers have finally gotten the blue liner they wanted acquiring Mattias Ekholm and a sixth-round pick next year from the Nashville Predators. Headed to Music City are Tyson Barrie and Reid Schaefer, along with a first-round pick this year and a fourth-rounder in 2024. The Predators also have retained 4% of Ekholm’s salary throughout his contract. He’s in the first of a four-year deal with an annual value of $6.25 million.

Barrie, who is signed for another year at $4.25 million, could be flipped again before Friday’s deadline.

Coast-to-Coast Trade Action

The New York Islanders obtained forward Pierre Engvall from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick while the San Jose Sharks got prospect Henry Thrun from the Anaheim Ducks for a 2024 third-round pick. Thrun is the captain of the Harvard hockey team.

NHL Betting Guides 2023