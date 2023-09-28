NHL News and Rumors

Red Wings Preseason: Twitter Reacts to Rookie Nate Danielson Scoring, Playing Key Minutes During NHL Debut One Night Before 19th Birthday

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
NHL: NHL Draft

The Detroit Red Wings opened preseason play Tuesday night, securing a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena.

Twitter users reacted to Nate Danielson, the No. 9 overall draft pick, making his NHL debut one night before turning 19 years old, scoring a goal and earning ice time in the final minute of a one-goal game.

Happy birthday, Nate.

Red Wings Open Eight-Game Preseason Schedule

Iconic logo …

Red Wings forwards participated in Tuesday morning’s skate …

Examining the Red Wings’ preseason-opening roster. Several players, like Danielson, eventually will report back to their juniors squad or be assigned to a minor-league affiliate, but there also was a good mix of veteran NHLers …

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin led the Red Wings out of the locker room for the first time this season …

Assisted by his linemates, Taro Hirose and Jonatan Berggren, Danielson notched the Red Wings’ first marker, tying the match at 1-1 at 17:23 of the first period. Danielson ended up logging 16:38 of ice time Tuesday …

Expected to be the Red Wings’ top-line scoring center, Larkin found himself at the right spot to hand the Red Wings their first lead at 6:58 of the second period …

Playing his first match in a Red Wings sweater, top-line winger Alex DeBrincat, a Michigan native, earned two assists Tuesday. The Red Wings needed a pure scorer to complement Larkin. DeBrincat could be the NHL’s acquisition of the year …

Breaking a 2-2 tie, defenseman Moritz Seider scored during a man-advantage situation at 11:40 of the second period. The Red Wings went 2-for-6 on the power play. Improved special-teams play will be key to the franchise ending its postseason drought, which extends back to 2016 …

Michael Rasmussen secures the game-winner at 6:13 of the third period. With the Red Wings’  opponents expected to focus on stopping the top line, Big Ras could be in a huge campaign. Or, at least, he should continue to build off his level of play last winter, before being sidelined with an injury …

Towering, yet intriguing trio …

After Danielson provided the opening spark, the regulars, Larkin, Seider and Rasmussen, provided balanced scoring versus the Penguins. The Red Wings finished with a 33-22 advantage in shots on goal and won 63.1 percent of their faceoffs. …

For a new-look rebuilding franchise with playoff aspirations …

Rasmussen, who like Danielson, was a ninth-overall draft pick (2017). Big Ras analyzed his game-winner and the preseason-opening victory …

Getting to know a part of the Red Wings’ future. Coach Derek Lalonde spoke about Danielson’s first preseason experience. “It’s very valuable,” Lalonde said, as reported by Freep.com. “He’s building off a good rookie tournament, good camp in Traverse City. He was good tonight. We’d like to get him back in there soon.”

Happy birthday, Nate, but be prepared. The Red Wings next play at the Washington Capitals on Thursday …

Topics  
Detroit Red Wings NHL News and Rumors Penguins
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
desmith

Canadiens trade goaltender Casey DeSmith to Canucks

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 20 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings
Who did the Colorado Avalanche add in free agency?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 13 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Winnipeg Jets v Pittsburgh Penguins
Who did the Winnipeg Jets name as captain?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 13 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Quinn Hughes
Quinn Hughes becomes first American captain for the Vancouver Canucks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 11 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18383773_168396541_lowres-3
Lightning sign centre Tyler Motte
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 10 2023
NHL News and Rumors
New Jersey Devils v Toronto Maple Leafs
Blackhawks to retire Chris Chelios’s number seven
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 8 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Carl Hagelin
NHL left winger Carl Hagelin retires with an eye injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top