The Detroit Red Wings opened preseason play Tuesday night, securing a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena.

Twitter users reacted to Nate Danielson, the No. 9 overall draft pick, making his NHL debut one night before turning 19 years old, scoring a goal and earning ice time in the final minute of a one-goal game.

Happy birthday, Nate.

Red Wings Open Eight-Game Preseason Schedule

Good to be back. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kiWYrNRWF1 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 26, 2023

Examining the Red Wings’ preseason-opening roster. Several players, like Danielson, eventually will report back to their juniors squad or be assigned to a minor-league affiliate, but there also was a good mix of veteran NHLers …

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin led the Red Wings out of the locker room for the first time this season …

Assisted by his linemates, Taro Hirose and Jonatan Berggren, Danielson notched the Red Wings’ first marker, tying the match at 1-1 at 17:23 of the first period. Danielson ended up logging 16:38 of ice time Tuesday …

Expected to be the Red Wings’ top-line scoring center, Larkin found himself at the right spot to hand the Red Wings their first lead at 6:58 of the second period …

Playing his first match in a Red Wings sweater, top-line winger Alex DeBrincat, a Michigan native, earned two assists Tuesday. The Red Wings needed a pure scorer to complement Larkin. DeBrincat could be the NHL’s acquisition of the year …

Breaking a 2-2 tie, defenseman Moritz Seider scored during a man-advantage situation at 11:40 of the second period. The Red Wings went 2-for-6 on the power play. Improved special-teams play will be key to the franchise ending its postseason drought, which extends back to 2016 …

Michael Rasmussen secures the game-winner at 6:13 of the third period. With the Red Wings’ opponents expected to focus on stopping the top line, Big Ras could be in a huge campaign. Or, at least, he should continue to build off his level of play last winter, before being sidelined with an injury …

Great to see Big Ras back out there! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/FiFcjfT6zR — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 27, 2023

Fun fact of the game… This scoring line is 19’4″ combined! 🤯 https://t.co/Dw2FyRt8LU pic.twitter.com/1OykCTgmLk — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 27, 2023

After Danielson provided the opening spark, the regulars, Larkin, Seider and Rasmussen, provided balanced scoring versus the Penguins. The Red Wings finished with a 33-22 advantage in shots on goal and won 63.1 percent of their faceoffs. …

The #RedWings secure their first W of the preseason! #LGRW 🚨: Danielson, Larkin (PPG), Seider (PPG), Rasmussen (GWG) pic.twitter.com/ywePTMVWKO — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 27, 2023

Preseason W is still a W! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/CkPAhhzJVc — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 27, 2023

Rasmussen, who like Danielson, was a ninth-overall draft pick (2017). Big Ras analyzed his game-winner and the preseason-opening victory …

John Keating spoke with Michael Rasmussen after Rasmussen scored the game-winning goal in the third period in the Red Wings’ 4-3 preseason victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.#LGRW pic.twitter.com/8L0Gh4MOoZ — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) September 27, 2023

Getting to know a part of the Red Wings’ future. Coach Derek Lalonde spoke about Danielson’s first preseason experience. “It’s very valuable,” Lalonde said, as reported by Freep.com. “He’s building off a good rookie tournament, good camp in Traverse City. He was good tonight. We’d like to get him back in there soon.”

It feels like a perfect night… To get to know our ninth overall pick in the 2023 #NHLDraft, @NateDanielson! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/FR8gwWSd5l — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 19, 2023

Happy birthday, Nate, but be prepared. The Red Wings next play at the Washington Capitals on Thursday …

Happy birthday, Nate Danielson! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/0JUNXLzjjr — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 27, 2023