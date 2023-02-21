NHL News and Rumors

Samuel Ersson becomes eighth goalie to win his first six NHL decisions

Jeremy Freeborn
2 min read
Samuel Ersson

Samuel Ersson of Falun, Sweden became the eighth goaltender in National Hockey League history to win his first six regular season decisions. He accomplished the feat on Monday when the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

Six Straight Wins

Ersson began the streak on December 29, 2022 in a 4-3 Flyers overtime win over the San Jose Sharks. Anthony DeAngelo of Sewell, New Jersey scored the overtime winner. That was followed by a 4-2 Flyers win over the Los Angeles Kings on New Year’s Eve, a 4-1 Flyers win over the Anaheim Ducks on January 2, a 4-0 Flyers win over the Buffalo Sabres on January 9, and a 5-2 Flyers win over the Ducks on January 17. In the Flyers’s win over the Sabres, Ersson made 28 saves for the shutout.

Three no decisions

It should be noted that Ersson got the start on December 23 in a 6-5 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, but did not get the loss because Carter Hart gave up the winning goal. In that contest, Ersson had a tough game as he gave up five goals in 47 minutes and 24 seconds of action. Ersson also came into relief for Hart and gave up two goals on 13 shots in a 6-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on January 16, and came into relief for Hart and gave up two goals on 11 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on February 16.

2022-23 Statistics

Ersson has a goals against average of 2.56 and a save percentage of .913. He has made 210 saves in 230 shot attempts and five quality starts.

Other seven goalies at 6-0-0

The other seven goalies to start their career at 6-0-0 are Martin Jones of Vancouver, British Columbia (Los Angeles Kings, 2013-14), Viktor Fasth of Kalix, Sweden (Anaheim Ducks, 2012-13), Bob Froese of St. Catharines, Ontario (Flyers, 1982-83), Wayne Thomas of Ottawa, Ontario (Montreal Canadiens, 1972-73), Frederik Andersen of Herning, Denmark (Ducks, 2013-14), Ken Dryden of Hamilton, Ontario (Canadiens, 1970-71). and Frank McCool of Calgary, Alberta (Toronto Maple Leafs, 1944-45). Jones, Fasth and Froese won their first eighth games, and Thomas won his first seven games.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Philadelphia Flyers
