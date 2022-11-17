News

Sandy Alcantara Unanimously Claims NL Cy Young Award

Dylan Williams
Sandy Alcantara Unanimously Claims NL Cy Young Award
Wednesday night marked a first for the Miami Marlins and Sandy Alcantara. The Miami ace has won the Cy Young award for the National League unanimously, claiming all the first-place votes. Atlanta’s Max Fried and Julio Arias of Los Angeles followed behind in voting.

It is the first Cy Young for both Alcantara and the Marlins in their 30-year history as a franchise. Previously, Dontrelle Willis finished second in 2005 behind St. Louis’ Chris Carpenter. The late Jose Fernandez also earned a third-place spot in his rookie season in 2013.

The 27-year-old Sandy Alcantara is coming off of a career year in 2022. Most notably, he completed six games he started. That is the most since Chris Sale completed six games of his own in 2016 as a member of the Chicago White Sox. And naturally, Alcantara led the MLB in innings pitched with 228.2. He also led the National League in wins above replacement for pitchers and position players with 8.0. Alcantara also finished second in the NL in ERA, only behind fellow Cy Young contender Julio Urias.

In addition to Alcantara’s league-leading stats, he also achieved a personal best in wins, ERA, strikeouts, runs allowed, and WHIP.

Max Fried finished in second place with 72 points and 10 second-place votes. He won 14 starts in 2022 and struck out 170 batters in 185.1 innings. In contrast, Fried only allowed 32 walks along with a 2.48 ERA. He earned his first All-Star appearance along with his third career Gold Glove award.

Urias rounds out the ranking with 66 points and seven second-place votes. Urias followed up a 20-win 2021 with a 17-win campaign in 2022. His 2.17 ERA ranked as the lowest in the National League. He also posted a sub-1.00 WHIP (0.960), and 6.5 hits per nine innings, both career bests for the 26-year-old. Urias was essentially a big piece for a 111-win Dodgers team.

News
Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
