Top-10 Highest-Paid NFL Offensive Linemen In 2023

Dan Girolamo
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams

Since quarterback is the most important position in the NFL, teams need a formidable offensive line to protect him. Teams are spending premium money to pay the top offensive lineman in the league. Which offensive linemen are paid the most? Below, we explore the top-10 highest-paid NFL offensive linemen in 2023.

Top-10 Highest-Paid NFL Offensive Linemen In 2023

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil is the highest-paid NFL offensive tackle, with an average annual salary of $25 million.

The newest addition to the top-5 is New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, who recently signed a five–year, $117.5 million contract extension with a record-breaking $67 million guaranteed at signing.

Of the ten players on the list, eight are offensive tackles, and two are offensive guards. No centers are on the list.

View the entire list below.

Top-10 Highest-Paid NFL Offensive Linemen In 2023 (Average Annual Salary)

  1. Laremy Tunsil, LT, Houston Texans — $25 million
  2. Andrew Thomas, LT, New York Giants — $23.5 million
  3. Trent Williams, LT, San Francisco 49ers — $23.01 million
  4. David Bakhtiari, LT, Green Bay Packers — $23 million
  5. Chris Lindstrom, RG, Atlanta Falcons — $20.5 million
  6. Lane Johnson, RT, Philadelphia Eagles — $20.19 million
  7. (Tie) Jawaan Taylor, RT, Kansas City Chiefs — $20 million
  8. (Tie) Quenton Nelson, LG, Indianapolis Colts  — $20 million
  9. Ronnie Staley, LT, Baltimore Ravens — $19.75 million
  10. Ryan Ramczyk, RT, New Orleans Saints — $19.2 million

Rankings are based on average money per year via Spotrac.

10. Ryan Ramczyk, RT, New Orleans Saints — $19.2 million

Top-10 Highest-Paid NFL Offensive Linemen In 2023
Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Ryan Ramczyk (Wisconsin) is selected as the number 32 overall pick to the New Orleans Saints in the first round the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the 2017 NFL Draft, Wisconsin tackle Ryan Ramczyk was considered one of the two best offensive linemen in that class, along with Alabama’s Cam Robinson.

The New Orleans Saints selected Ramczyk with the last selection in the first round.

Ramczyk started immediately and quickly became one of the league’s best right tackles, making First-team All-Pro in 2019.

In June 2021, Ramczyk signed a five-year year, $96 million contract extension with the Saints, including a $19 million signing bonus and over $60 million guaranteed.

9. Ronnie Staley, LT, Baltimore Ravens — $19.75 million

The player protecting Lamar Jackson’s blindside is left tackle Ronnie Staley.

As the first offensive lineman selected in the 2016 NFL Draft, Staley has started every eligible game of his career.

After being First-team All-Pro in 2019, Staley signed a five-year year, $98.75 contract extension with the Ravens, featuring $64.17 million guaranteed and a $22.5 million signing bonus.

Unfortunately, Staley has only played 18 games over the last three seasons because of multiple injuries.

8. (Tie) Quenton Nelson, LG, Indianapolis Colts  — $20 million

It is not hyperbole to say that Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson is on his way toward a Hall of Fame career.

Drafted by the Colts with the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Nelson saw success at guard immediately.

Nelson has been named an All-Pro four times and made five Pro Bowls in five seasons.

Nelson became the highest-paid guard in the league in 2022, signing a four-year, $80 million contract extension with the Colts, including a $31 million signing bonus and $60 million guaranteed.

7. (Tie) Jawaan Taylor, RT, Kansas City Chiefs — $20 million

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor
Jul 24, 2023; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) and guard Trey Smith (65) and wide receiver Cornell Powell (14) run drills in the indoor practice facility during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jawaan Taylor of the Kansas City Chiefs may have the most important job in football: protecting Patrick Mahomes.

After spending his first four seasons as a Jacksonville Jaguar, Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs this past offseason.

As the right tackle for the Chiefs, Taylor’s contract features an $18.9 million signing bonus and $60 million guaranteed.

6. Lane Johnson, RT, Philadelphia Eagles — $20.19 million

At 33 years old, Lane Johnson is widely regarded as the best right tackle in football.

Since 2017, Johnson has been named a two-time First-team All-Pro, one-time Second-team All-Pro, and four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Johnson was one of the anchors on the offensive line that helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.

In 2019, Johnson signed a four-year, $80.75 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, including a $18.84 million signing bonus and $30 million guaranteed. Johnson recently signed a one-year contract extension to remain with the Eagles through the 2026 season.

5. Chris Lindstrom, RG, Atlanta Falcons — $20.5 million

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom
Jul 26, 2023; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom (63) on the field during the first day of training camp at IBM Performance Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom may very well become the best guard in football by the end of the 2023 season.

In 2022, Lindstrom received a league-best 95.0 mark by PFF and helped a Falcons rushing attack that averaged the third-most yards per game (159.9) on the ground.

After a breakout campaign in 2022, Lindstrom was rewarded with a five-year, $102.5 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons, featuring a $27.5 million signing bonus and $48.2 million guaranteed.

4. David Bakhtiari, LT, Green Bay Packers — $23 million

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is as consistent as they come, starting every game he’s played in (130 games).

As Aaron Rodgers’ best friend and blindside protection, Bakhtiari is a two-time First-team All-Pro, three-time Second-team All-Pro, and three-time Pro Bowl selection.

There are rumors that Bakhtiari could be traded, but one person who doesn’t want that to happen is Jordan Love, the new quarterback of the Packers.

In November 2020, Bakhtiari agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension with the Packers, including a $30 million signing bonus and $61.5 million guaranteed.

3. Trent Williams, LT, San Francisco 49ers — $23.01 million

Top-10 Highest-Paid NFL Offensive Linemen In 2023

Though he’s only the third-highest-paid player at left tackle, San Francisco’s Trent Williams is regarded as the best offensive lineman in the league.

Williams was the only offensive lineman to be ranked in the top-35 on the 2023 NFL 100 list. Williams was ranked No. 14.

The 10-time Pro Bowl selection only gave up one sack on 872 snaps in 2022.

The 49ers received Williams in a trade with the Washington Commanders in April 2020. The following offseason, the 49ers signed Williams to a massive six-year, $138.06 million contract, with a $30.1 million signing bonus and $55.1 million guaranteed.

2. Andrew Thomas, LT, New York Giants — $23.5 million

After struggling during his 2020 rookie campaign, New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas has quickly emerged as one of the five best tackles in the NFL.

According to PFF, Thomas was ranked in the top 10 in run blocking (81.0) and pass blocking (89.9).

On July 26, 2023, Thomas agreed to a five-year, $117.5 million contract extension with the Giants, including a $15 million signing bonus and a record-breaking $67 million guaranteed, the most for an offensive lineman.

1. Laremy Tunsil, LT, Houston Texans — $25 million

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil
Nov 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL is Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The 29-year-old has an average annual salary of $25 million.

PFF ranked Tunsil the best pass-blocking lineman in the league in 2022, allowing just one sack, three hits, and 13 hurries on 676 pass-blocking snaps.

In March 2023, Tunsil signed a three-year, $75 million contract extension with the Texans, including $60 million guaranteed.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top