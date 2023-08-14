Since quarterback is the most important position in the NFL, teams need a formidable offensive line to protect him. Teams are spending premium money to pay the top offensive lineman in the league. Which offensive linemen are paid the most? Below, we explore the top-10 highest-paid NFL offensive linemen in 2023.

Top-10 Highest-Paid NFL Offensive Linemen In 2023

Top 25 Top Pass Blocking OL in 2022 (PFF) 1. Laremy Tunsil 91.7

2. Tristan Wirfs 90.5

3. Corey Linsley 90.2

4. Lane Johnson 89.8

5. Joe Thuney 89.6

6. Andrew Thomas 88.8

7. David Bakhtiari 87.8

8. Trent Williams 87.6

9. Ben Powers 86.5

10. Kolton Miller 84.8

11. Mike Onwenu 83.1… — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) August 7, 2023

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil is the highest-paid NFL offensive tackle, with an average annual salary of $25 million.

The newest addition to the top-5 is New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, who recently signed a five–year, $117.5 million contract extension with a record-breaking $67 million guaranteed at signing.

Of the ten players on the list, eight are offensive tackles, and two are offensive guards. No centers are on the list.

View the entire list below.

Top-10 Highest-Paid NFL Offensive Linemen In 2023 (Average Annual Salary)

Rankings are based on average money per year via Spotrac.

10. Ryan Ramczyk, RT, New Orleans Saints — $19.2 million

Heading into the 2017 NFL Draft, Wisconsin tackle Ryan Ramczyk was considered one of the two best offensive linemen in that class, along with Alabama’s Cam Robinson.

The New Orleans Saints selected Ramczyk with the last selection in the first round.

Ramczyk started immediately and quickly became one of the league’s best right tackles, making First-team All-Pro in 2019.

In June 2021, Ramczyk signed a five-year year, $96 million contract extension with the Saints, including a $19 million signing bonus and over $60 million guaranteed.

9. Ronnie Staley, LT, Baltimore Ravens — $19.75 million

The player protecting Lamar Jackson’s blindside is left tackle Ronnie Staley.

As the first offensive lineman selected in the 2016 NFL Draft, Staley has started every eligible game of his career.

After being First-team All-Pro in 2019, Staley signed a five-year year, $98.75 contract extension with the Ravens, featuring $64.17 million guaranteed and a $22.5 million signing bonus.

Unfortunately, Staley has only played 18 games over the last three seasons because of multiple injuries.

8. (Tie) Quenton Nelson, LG, Indianapolis Colts — $20 million

‘Just his work ethic and his poise in the huddle for a rookie has impressed me a lot.’ – Quenton Nelson on Anthony Richardson https://t.co/JZxuWc9DOB — TheColtsWire (@TheColtsWire) August 8, 2023

It is not hyperbole to say that Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson is on his way toward a Hall of Fame career.

Drafted by the Colts with the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Nelson saw success at guard immediately.

Nelson has been named an All-Pro four times and made five Pro Bowls in five seasons.

Nelson became the highest-paid guard in the league in 2022, signing a four-year, $80 million contract extension with the Colts, including a $31 million signing bonus and $60 million guaranteed.

7. (Tie) Jawaan Taylor, RT, Kansas City Chiefs — $20 million

Jawaan Taylor of the Kansas City Chiefs may have the most important job in football: protecting Patrick Mahomes.

After spending his first four seasons as a Jacksonville Jaguar, Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs this past offseason.

As the right tackle for the Chiefs, Taylor’s contract features an $18.9 million signing bonus and $60 million guaranteed.

6. Lane Johnson, RT, Philadelphia Eagles — $20.19 million

At 33 years old, Lane Johnson is widely regarded as the best right tackle in football.

Since 2017, Johnson has been named a two-time First-team All-Pro, one-time Second-team All-Pro, and four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Johnson was one of the anchors on the offensive line that helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.

In 2019, Johnson signed a four-year, $80.75 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, including a $18.84 million signing bonus and $30 million guaranteed. Johnson recently signed a one-year contract extension to remain with the Eagles through the 2026 season.

5. Chris Lindstrom, RG, Atlanta Falcons — $20.5 million

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom may very well become the best guard in football by the end of the 2023 season.

In 2022, Lindstrom received a league-best 95.0 mark by PFF and helped a Falcons rushing attack that averaged the third-most yards per game (159.9) on the ground.

After a breakout campaign in 2022, Lindstrom was rewarded with a five-year, $102.5 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons, featuring a $27.5 million signing bonus and $48.2 million guaranteed.

4. David Bakhtiari, LT, Green Bay Packers — $23 million

David Bakhtiari, joking to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler about the Packers offense employing more run-pass option looks with QB Jordan Love: “Because Aaron is slow as s–t. Now we actually have an athletic quarterback who can move around.” 😂 https://t.co/zroNuoMC32 pic.twitter.com/EjZexwWH7j — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 13, 2023

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is as consistent as they come, starting every game he’s played in (130 games).

As Aaron Rodgers’ best friend and blindside protection, Bakhtiari is a two-time First-team All-Pro, three-time Second-team All-Pro, and three-time Pro Bowl selection.

There are rumors that Bakhtiari could be traded, but one person who doesn’t want that to happen is Jordan Love, the new quarterback of the Packers.

In November 2020, Bakhtiari agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension with the Packers, including a $30 million signing bonus and $61.5 million guaranteed.

3. Trent Williams, LT, San Francisco 49ers — $23.01 million

Though he’s only the third-highest-paid player at left tackle, San Francisco’s Trent Williams is regarded as the best offensive lineman in the league.

Williams was the only offensive lineman to be ranked in the top-35 on the 2023 NFL 100 list. Williams was ranked No. 14.

The 10-time Pro Bowl selection only gave up one sack on 872 snaps in 2022.

The 49ers received Williams in a trade with the Washington Commanders in April 2020. The following offseason, the 49ers signed Williams to a massive six-year, $138.06 million contract, with a $30.1 million signing bonus and $55.1 million guaranteed.

2. Andrew Thomas, LT, New York Giants — $23.5 million

He’s not going anywhere 😏 We have signed Andrew Thomas to a contract extension! 📰: https://t.co/6wQPQnikag pic.twitter.com/dVhkyTLF1Z — New York Giants (@Giants) July 26, 2023

After struggling during his 2020 rookie campaign, New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas has quickly emerged as one of the five best tackles in the NFL.

According to PFF, Thomas was ranked in the top 10 in run blocking (81.0) and pass blocking (89.9).

On July 26, 2023, Thomas agreed to a five-year, $117.5 million contract extension with the Giants, including a $15 million signing bonus and a record-breaking $67 million guaranteed, the most for an offensive lineman.

1. Laremy Tunsil, LT, Houston Texans — $25 million

The highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL is Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The 29-year-old has an average annual salary of $25 million.

PFF ranked Tunsil the best pass-blocking lineman in the league in 2022, allowing just one sack, three hits, and 13 hurries on 676 pass-blocking snaps.

In March 2023, Tunsil signed a three-year, $75 million contract extension with the Texans, including $60 million guaranteed.

