The Houston Texans are planning to honor one of its own and one of the NFL‘s greatest players, J.J. Watt, 34, in 2023 during a Week 4 ceremony.

The Texans will induct Watt into the Ring of Honor at their home game against none other than the Pittsburgh Steelers, J.J.’s brother T.J.’s team.

J.J. Watt will be inducted into the Texans’ Ring of Honor when they host his brother T.J. and the Steelers on Oct. 1, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/LbTIXHFG5l — ESPN (@espn) June 12, 2023

It will be a reunion of at least two of the Watt brothers.

Many wish that J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt would have played on the Pittsburgh Steelers before the elder Watt called it a career.

There were previously two Watts on the Steelers roster, but J.J. and T.J.’s brother Derek, 30, is now a free agent.

J.J. Watt’s Career In Houston

J.J. Watt spent 10 years with the Texans and finished his career with two seasons in Arizona.

His best years were spent in Houston, and he received so many individual honors.

J.J. was the heart and soul of that team, and certainly, he would have preferred a Super Bowl ring, but instead, he earned all of these accolades during his time in Houston.

3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2012, 2014, 2015) 2-time NFL Sacks Leader (2012, 2015) Walter Payton Man of the Year (2017) 5-time Pro Bowler (2012-2015, 2018) 5-time First-Team All-Pro 2-time Second-Team All-Pro

J.J. Watt is a future Hall of Famer, and for the reasons above, he will most likely go into Canton as a Houston Texan.

Could T.J. Watt Outdo His Brother?

T.J. Watt has benefitted from playing on a better overall team than his brother did.

The Steelers’ defense has a reputation decades in the making for being solid, and in this era, T.J. Watt is a big part of the reason for it.

He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award one time, making him two behind his brother in that category.

T.J. is already a 5-time Pro Bowler and a 3-time First-Team All-Pro.

At 28 years of age, he is well on his way.

If he stays healthy, he could outperform J.J. in certain areas.

He is only 37 sacks behind J.J. in his career tally: J.J. had 114.5, and T.J. has 77.5.

Regardless of which Watt better ends his career with the better numbers, both have been impressive players to watch throughout their careers.