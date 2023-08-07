In today’s NFL, having an elite tight end could be the difference between a good and a great team. Frequently referred to as “security blankets,” the importance of tight ends has only increased as the league further emphasizes passing over running. Which tight ends make the most money in the league? Below, we explore the top-10 highest-paid NFL tight ends in 2023.

Top-10 Highest-Paid NFL Tight Ends In 2023

The Play: TE George Kittle goes up and over LB Greenlaw to make an amazing catch (pass from Purdy, in my camp notes earlier). 👌 #49ers #FTTB #GeorgeKittle @gkittle46 pic.twitter.com/q3lSpZXP09 — 49er_Edits (@49er_edits) August 5, 2023

At the top of the list in 2023 is New York Giants tight end Darren Waller, who has an average annual salary of $17 million. San Francisco’s George Kittle and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce round out the top three.

Other notable names on the list include Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert, Baltimore’s Mark Andrews, and Buffalo’s Dawson Knox.

For total cash in 2023, Jacksonville’s Even Engram surprisingly tops the list at $15 million. After being franchise tagged this past March, Engram recently agreed to a three-year extension.

View the entire list below.

Top-10 Highest-Paid NFL Tight Ends In 2023 (Average Annual Salary)

Rankings are based on average money per year via Spotrac.

9. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots / Jonnu Smith, Atlanta Falcons / Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears — $12.5 million

Hate overreacting (or reacting at all) to "X guy is playing great at camp." It's so often meaningless. But can't deny there's been a steady stream of glowing reports on Hunter Henry. pic.twitter.com/MvbwmPGphZ — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) August 2, 2023

There is a three-way tie for the title of the ninth highest-paid tight end in the NFL, with New England’s Hunter Henry, Chicago’s Cole Kmet, and Atlanta’s Jonnu Smith sitting at $12.5 million per year.

During the 2021 offseason, the Patriots signed a pair of tight ends. Henry agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract, including a $15 million signing bonus and $25 million guaranteed. Smith, on the other hand, signed a four-year year, $50 million contract with a $15 million signing bonus and $31.25 million guaranteed.

However, the Patriots traded Smith to Atlanta Falcons this offseason for a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

After a 2022 season that included a career-high seven touchdowns, Kmet signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension with the Chicago Bears, with $32.79 million guaranteed and an $8 million signing bonus.

8. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills — $13 million

After having a breakout campaign in 2021, Dawson Knox agreed to a four-year $52 million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills. The contract included a $7 million signing bonus and $31.2 million guaranteed.

After two seasons in Buffalo, Knox had his best season as a pro in 2021 when he set a Buffalo Bills record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season by a tight end with nine. Knox added 49 receptions and 587 yards, both career highs.

Knox caught 149 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in four seasons in the NFL.

7. David Njoku, Cleaveland Browns— $13.68 million

#Browns Deshaun Watson to David Njoku pic.twitter.com/ve3ZxdDRwF — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 29, 2023

David Njoku’s career hinges upon his health. In six seasons, Njoku only eclipsed 11 games played in three seasons, while he failed to play in five or more games in three seasons.

After receiving the franchise tag in March 2022, Njoku agreed to a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension to remain in Cleveland, with a $11.645 signing bonus and $28 million guaranteed.

Although the Browns missed the playoffs in 2022, Njoku set or tied career highs in games started (14), receptions (58), and four touchdowns.

6. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars — $13.75 million

After five disappointing seasons with the New York Giants, Even Engram signed a one-year “prove it” deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2022 season.

Last year was by far Engram’s best season as a pro, with 73 receptions, 766 yards, and four touchdowns.

Engram saved his best performance for the playoffs, registering seven receptions for 93 receiving yards and one touchdown in Jacksonville’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

After receiving the franchise tag in March 2023, Engram agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million extension with Jacksonville, featuring $24 million fully guaranteed at signing, with $15 million paid out in the first year.

5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens – $14 million

Ravens TE Mark Andrews, who is a Type 1 diabetic, autographs a sign of a fan who also has T1D pic.twitter.com/Jybvslshl1 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 3, 2023

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been the franchise’s best pass-catcher since he arrived in 2018.

2021 was a season to remember for Andrew. The former Oklahoma Sooner won the NFL’s tight end triple crown, leading the position in catches (107), receiving yards (1,361), and touchdowns (9). The 107 receptions and 1,361 yards are franchise records.

Before the 2021 season, Andrews agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract extension, including a $10.16 million signing bonus with $37.58 million guaranteed.

4. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles — $14.25 million

Drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft, Dallas Goedert formed a 1-2 punch with fellow tight end Zach Ertz.

After Ertz was traded in October 2021, Goedert became the starting tight end and was soon paid like it, agreeing to a four-year, $57 million contract extension the next month. The contract included a $10.218 signing bonus with $35.17 million guaranteed.

Last season, Goedert established himself as a top-5 tight end, registering 55 catches, 702 yards, and three touchdowns, helping the Eagles reach the Super Bowl.

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs — $14.31 million

When determining the best tight end in the league, most lists start with Kanas City’s Travis Kelce.

As one of the most important skill players in the NFL, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler and a four-time first-team All-Pro selection. Kelce holds the tight end record for most consecutive and overall seasons with 1,000 receiving yards at seven.

In 2022, Kelce won the tight end triple crown, leading the position with career-highs of 110 catches and 12 touchdowns with 1,338 receiving yards.

In 2020, Kelce signed a four-year, $57.25 million contract, with $22.75 million guaranteed.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers — $15 million

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is arguably the best overall athlete at the position, due to his exceptional blocking abilities and elite pass-catching skills.

Kittle quickly established himself as a top-5 tight end in 2018, leading the position with 1,377 receiving yards, a single-season 49ers record.

In six seasons with the 49ers, Kittle has registered 395 catches for 5,254 yards and 31 touchdowns.

In August 2020, Kittle became the NFL’s highest-paid tight end in the league at the time, signing a five-year, $75 million contract extension, Kittle’s contract included an $18 million signing bonus with $40 million guaranteed.

1. Darren Waller, New York Giants — $17 million

Darren Waller is good pic.twitter.com/gn4MkvGHEX — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) July 29, 2023

The highest-paid tight end in the league plays for the New York Giants, and his name is Darren Waller.

Waller signed a three-year, $51 million extension with the Raiders in September 2022, becoming the highest-paid tight end with an average annual salary of $17 million. The contract included a $825 thousand signing bonus with $22 million guaranteed.

Injuries have plagued Waller the last two seasons, but when healthy, the 30-year-old is a lethal threat in the passing game. The 2020 season remains Waller’s best, having led all tight ends with 107 catches along with 1,196 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

In March 2023, the Raiders traded Waller to the Giants for a compensatory 2023 third-round pick.

