ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars will apply the franchise tag to tight end Evan Engram for the 2023 NFL season.

The value of that franchise tag is $11.345 million.

Two weeks ago, Engram expressed optimism that the two sides would reach a deal before March 15 when free agency officially begins.

He said:

“So hopefully something gets done and, and I think, you know, it’s mutual over there. Haven’t had too many conversations yet. But the interest is there on both sides for me to come back.”

It is worth noting that the Jags wanted to sign a long-term deal with Engram prior to the 2022 season, but Engram desired only a one-year contract (negotiated for $9 million) at that time.

Engram Had A Great 2022 Season

28-year-old Evan Engram had an outstanding 2022 season.

His stats were commensurate with high-profile tight ends like Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

Engram was tied for third in receptions with Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews with 73.

Only Kelce and T.J. Hockensen of Minnesota caught more passes than he did.

He finished fourth in yards with 766 which was one yard ahead of Kittle and behind Kelce, Hockenson, and Andrews.

Engram also averaged 10.5 yards per reception.

Trevor Lawrence Is Campaigning For Engram

With that kind of productivity, it is not a surprise that Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence wants to make sure Engram remains a Jacksonville Jaguar in 2023.

Lawrence took to Twitter in late February to officially campaign for him but was quick to point out that he was not breaking any news regarding a contract extension.

Engram Is An Important Part Of The Jags Offense

His stats point out what his teammates and head coach Doug Pederson already knows.

If the Jags want to win, they need Engram.

Pederson knows a thing or two about having a prolific tight end help a team win a Super Bowl Championship.

His partnership with Eagles TE Zach Ertz in 2017 paid dividends in the 2018 Super Bowl.

The only surprise in this news is that the franchise tag is how this is resolved and not a multi-year contract extension.

What other NFL players will be franchise tagged?

The deadline is March 7, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET so stay tuned.

