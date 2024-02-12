Torey Krug of Livonia, Michigan set the St. Louis Blues record for most assists in a game by a defenseman on Sunday. He accomplished the feat with five helpers in a 7-2 Blues win over the Montreal Canadiens from Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

How did Krug record five assists?

Krug notched his first assist at the 25 second mark of the first period on a goal by Alexey Toropchenko of Moscow, Russia. He then helped put the Blues up 3-1 on a game-winning power-play goal by Jordan Kyrou of Toronto, Ontario at 15:20 of the first period. Krug then had an assist on the only goal scored in the second period. Nathan Walker of Cardiff, Wales put the Blues up 4-1 with two minutes and 11 seconds left in the middle frame. Then in the third period, Krug set up the last two goals of the game. Jake Neighbours of Calgary, Alberta scored a power-play marker at 7:14 and Kyrou scored again at 15:33.

Who has the NHL record?

Seven NHL defensemen have six assists in a game. They are Babe Pratt of Stony Mountain, Manitoba in a 12-3 Toronto Maple Leafs win over the Boston Bruins on January 8, 1944, Pat Stapleton of Sarnia, Ontario in a 9-5 Chicago Blackhawks win over the Detroit Red Wings on March 30, 1969, Bobby Orr of Parry Sound, Ontario in an 8-2 Bruins win over the Vancouver Canucks on January 1, 1973, Ron Stackhouse of Haliburton, Ontario in an 8-2 Pittsburgh Penguins win over the Philadelphia Flyers on March 8, 1975, Paul Coffey of Weston, Ontario in a 12-3 Edmonton Oilers win over the Detroit Red Wings on March 14, 1986, Gary Suter of Madison, Wisconsin in a 9-3 Calgary Flames win over the Oilers on April 4, 1986, and Kris Letang of Montreal, Quebec in a 7-0 Penguins win over the New York Islanders on December 27, 2023.

Krug in 2023-24

Torey Krug has one goal and 24 assists for 25 points in 51 games. He is a -18 with 26 penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, eight power-play points, 113 shots on goal, 69 blocked shots, 40 hits, 23 takeaways and 29 giveaways. Krug’s goal and game-winning goal came on November 11 in an 8-2 Blues win over the Colorado Avalanche. He scored from Robert Thomas of Aurora, Ontario and defenseman Justin Faulk of South St. Paul, Minnesota with two seconds left in the first period. At the time, the Blues took a 3-0 lead.