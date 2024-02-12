NHL News and Rumors

Torey Krug sets Blues record for most assists by a defenseman in a game

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Media Day

Torey Krug of Livonia, Michigan set the St. Louis Blues record for most assists in a game by a defenseman on Sunday. He accomplished the feat with five helpers in a 7-2 Blues win over the Montreal Canadiens from Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

How did Krug record five assists?

Krug notched his first assist at the 25 second mark of the first period on a goal by Alexey Toropchenko of Moscow, Russia. He then helped put the Blues up 3-1 on a game-winning power-play goal by Jordan Kyrou of Toronto, Ontario at 15:20 of the first period. Krug then had an assist on the only goal scored in the second period. Nathan Walker of Cardiff, Wales put the Blues up 4-1 with two minutes and 11 seconds left in the middle frame. Then in the third period, Krug set up the last two goals of the game. Jake Neighbours of Calgary, Alberta scored a power-play marker at 7:14 and Kyrou scored again at 15:33.

Who has the NHL record?

Seven NHL defensemen have six assists in a game. They are Babe Pratt of Stony Mountain, Manitoba in a 12-3 Toronto Maple Leafs win over the Boston Bruins on January 8, 1944, Pat Stapleton of Sarnia, Ontario in a 9-5 Chicago Blackhawks win over the Detroit Red Wings on March 30, 1969, Bobby Orr of Parry Sound, Ontario in an 8-2 Bruins win over the Vancouver Canucks on January 1, 1973, Ron Stackhouse of Haliburton, Ontario in an 8-2 Pittsburgh Penguins win over the Philadelphia Flyers on March 8, 1975, Paul Coffey of Weston, Ontario in a 12-3 Edmonton Oilers win over the Detroit Red Wings on March 14, 1986, Gary Suter of Madison, Wisconsin in a 9-3 Calgary Flames win over the Oilers on April 4, 1986, and Kris Letang of Montreal, Quebec in a 7-0 Penguins win over the New York Islanders on December 27, 2023.

Krug in 2023-24

Torey Krug has one goal and 24 assists for 25 points in 51 games. He is a -18 with 26 penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, eight power-play points, 113 shots on goal, 69 blocked shots, 40 hits, 23 takeaways and 29 giveaways. Krug’s goal and game-winning goal came on November 11 in an 8-2 Blues win over the Colorado Avalanche. He scored from Robert Thomas of Aurora, Ontario and defenseman Justin Faulk of South St. Paul, Minnesota with two seconds left in the first period. At the time, the Blues took a 3-0 lead.

 

Topics  
Blues NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Bovada Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022

Kirill Kaprizov makes Wild franchise history

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  53min
NHL News and Rumors
Martin Necas
Martin Necas records first career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 9 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Matthew Poitras
Bruins rookie center Matthew Poitras out for the season with shoulder surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 8 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins
Bruins star David Pastrnak deservedly upset over 4 Nations event
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 7 2024
NHL News and Rumors
2009 NHL Winter Classic
Wrigley Field to host the 2025 NHL Winter Classic
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 7 2024
NHL News and Rumors
BetOnline Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
NHL Fans Respond To Vegas Golden Knights Denying Edmonton Oilers Piece of History, Halting 16-Game Winning Streak At T-Mobil Arena
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 7 2024
NHL News and Rumors
oilers-jesse-puljujarvi-minors
Penguins sign right winger Jesse Puljujarvi
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 5 2024
More News
Arrow to top