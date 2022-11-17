Trevor Moore scores all three goals in Kings win over the Oilers

Trevor Moore of Thousand Oaks, California recorded a unique hat trick for the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. The fifth-year left winger had all three goals for the Kings in a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Moore is the first player this season to record a hat trick for a winning team, by scoring all of his team’s goals in the process.

Three Goals Against the Oilers

Moore recorded his first hat trick of his career on Wednesday. He scored a goal in each period. Moore opened the scoring from Philip Danault of Victoriaville, Quebec, and Viktor Arvidsson of Skelleftea, Sweden at 4:23 of the first period. That was followed by a goal from Sean Durzi of Mississauga, Ontario and Arvidsson at 17:12 of the second period. The second period goal turned out to be the game-winning goal and put the Kings up 2-1 at the time. Moore then recorded his hat trick into an empty net to close out the scoring with 53 seconds left in the third period. He scored from the neutral zone of the ice. Arvidsson meanwhile picked up his third assist.

Oilers could not get shots through

Los Angeles did an exceptional job in defending Oilers superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. As a team, the Kings blocked 29 Oilers shots.

Moore’s 2022-23 stats

In 2022-23, Moore has five goals and 10 assists for 15 points in 19 games. He is a +4 with four power-play points, one game-winning goal, 59 shots on goal, three faceoff wins, six blocked shots, 15 hits, 11 takeaways, and eight giveaways.

Second in the Pacific

With the win, the Kings remain in second place in the Pacific Division, with 23 points. They have a record of 11 wins, seven regulation losses, and one loss in extra time. The Kings have three fewer points than the first place Vegas Golden Knights.