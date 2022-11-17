NHL News and Rumors

Trevor Moore scores all three goals in Kings win over the Oilers

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Trevor Moore of Thousand Oaks, California recorded a unique hat trick for the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. The fifth-year left winger had all three goals for the Kings in a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Moore is the first player this season to record a hat trick for a winning team, by scoring all of his team’s goals in the process.

Three Goals Against the Oilers

Moore recorded his first hat trick of his career on Wednesday. He scored a goal in each period. Moore opened the scoring from Philip Danault of Victoriaville, Quebec, and Viktor Arvidsson of Skelleftea, Sweden at 4:23 of the first period. That was followed by a goal from Sean Durzi of Mississauga, Ontario and Arvidsson at 17:12 of the second period. The second period goal turned out to be the game-winning goal and put the Kings up 2-1 at the time. Moore then recorded his hat trick into an empty net to close out the scoring with 53 seconds left in the third period. He scored from the neutral zone of the ice. Arvidsson meanwhile picked up his third assist.

Oilers could not get shots through

Los Angeles did an exceptional job in defending Oilers superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. As a team, the Kings blocked 29 Oilers shots.

Moore’s 2022-23 stats

In 2022-23, Moore has five goals and 10 assists for 15 points in 19 games. He is a +4 with four power-play points, one game-winning goal, 59 shots on goal, three faceoff wins, six blocked shots, 15 hits, 11 takeaways, and eight giveaways.

Second in the Pacific

With the win, the Kings remain in second place in the Pacific Division, with 23 points. They have a record of 11 wins, seven regulation losses, and one loss in extra time. The Kings have three fewer points than the first place Vegas Golden Knights.

 

Topics  
L.A. Kings NHL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings

Trevor Moore scores all three goals in Kings win over the Oilers

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  56min
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames
Avalanche right winger Mikko Rantanen named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 15 2022
NHL News and Rumors
John Tavares Scores 400th Career Goal vs Pittsburgh Penguins
John Tavares Scores 400th Career Goal vs Pittsburgh Penguins
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 15 2022
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski suffers season-ending shoulder injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 14 2022
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_19402479_168396541_lowres-2
Two significant Thursday hat tricks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 11 2022
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_19323692_168396541_lowres-2
Spencer Knight clear no.1 Panthers goaltender
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 10 2022
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_19299103_168396541_lowres-2
Bruins off to a surprise start in the East
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 10 2022
More News
Arrow to top