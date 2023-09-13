Who did the Colorado Avalanche add in free agency?

The Colorado Avalanche have signed left winger Tomas Tatar of Ilava, Slovakia to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million according to Matt Larkin of dailyfaceoff.com on Wednesday. The Avalanche become the fifth National Hockey League team Tatar has played for in his NHL career.

Who are the other four teams?

Tatar began his NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings in 2010. He spent seven seasons with the Red Wings from 2010 to 2018. That was followed by one season with the Vegas Golden Knights (2017 to 2018), three seasons with the Montreal Canadiens (2018 to 2021), and two seasons with the New Jersey Devils (2021 to 2023).

2022-23 NHL Statistics

In 82 games with the Devils, Tatar had 20 goals and 28 assists for 48 points. He was a +41 with 30 penalty minutes, four power-play points, one game-winning goal, 153 shots on goal, 17 faceoff wins. 30 blocked shots, 65 hits, 35 takeaways and 35 giveaways.

Fifth in NHL Plus/Minus

This past season, Tatar was fifth in the National Hockey League in plus/minus. He was only behind Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm of Helsingborg, Sweden (+49), Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcuyk of Charlestown, Massachusetts (+46), Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo of Colorado Springs, Colorado (+44), and Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski of Plover, Wisconsin (+42).

Power-Play Goal in 2022-23

Of Tatar’s four power-play points in 2022-23, was one power-play goal. It came in a 5-2 Devils win over the Los Angeles Kings on January 14. Tatar scored from Nico Hischier of Brig, Switzerland and Jack Hughes of Orlando, Florida, at 12:51 of the first period, and put the Devils up 2-0 at the time.

Game-Winning Goal in 2022-23

Tatar scored the game-winning goal in 2022-23 at 1:20 of the second period on April 6 in an 8-1 Devils win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. He scored from defenseman Ryan Graves of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia and Hischier.

Playoff Statistics in 2022-23

Tatar was part of a Devils team that overachieved this past year. In the 2023 NHL Playoffs, Tatar scored from defenseman John Marino of North Easton, Massachusetts and Hischier at 15:39 of the second period in game seven of the first round. The goal put the Devils up 2-0 and came in a 4-0 New Jersey win over the New York Rangers.