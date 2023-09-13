NHL News and Rumors

Who did the Colorado Avalanche add in free agency?

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings

The Colorado Avalanche have signed left winger Tomas Tatar of Ilava, Slovakia to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million according to Matt Larkin of dailyfaceoff.com on Wednesday. The Avalanche become the fifth National Hockey League team Tatar has played for in his NHL career.

Who are the other four teams?

Tatar began his NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings in 2010. He spent seven seasons with the Red Wings from 2010 to 2018. That was followed by one season with the Vegas Golden Knights (2017 to 2018), three seasons with the Montreal Canadiens (2018 to 2021), and two seasons with the New Jersey Devils (2021 to 2023).

2022-23 NHL Statistics

In 82 games with the Devils, Tatar had 20 goals and 28 assists for 48 points. He was a +41 with 30 penalty minutes, four power-play points, one game-winning goal, 153 shots on goal, 17 faceoff wins. 30 blocked shots, 65 hits, 35 takeaways and 35 giveaways.

Fifth in NHL Plus/Minus

This past season, Tatar was fifth in the National Hockey League in plus/minus. He was only behind Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm of Helsingborg, Sweden (+49), Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcuyk of Charlestown, Massachusetts (+46), Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo of Colorado Springs, Colorado (+44), and Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski of Plover, Wisconsin (+42).

Power-Play Goal in 2022-23

Of Tatar’s four power-play points in 2022-23, was one power-play goal. It came in a 5-2 Devils win over the Los Angeles Kings on January 14. Tatar scored from Nico Hischier of Brig, Switzerland and Jack Hughes of Orlando, Florida, at 12:51 of the first period, and put the Devils up 2-0 at the time.

Game-Winning Goal in 2022-23

Tatar scored the game-winning goal in 2022-23 at 1:20 of the second period on April 6 in an 8-1 Devils win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. He scored from defenseman Ryan Graves of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia and Hischier.

Playoff Statistics in 2022-23

Tatar was part of a Devils team that overachieved this past year. In the 2023 NHL Playoffs, Tatar scored from defenseman John Marino of North Easton, Massachusetts and Hischier at 15:39 of the second period in game seven of the first round. The goal put the Devils up 2-0 and came in a 4-0 New Jersey win over the New York Rangers.

 

 

Topics  
Colorado Avalanche NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Winnipeg Jets v Pittsburgh Penguins

Who did the Winnipeg Jets name as captain?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
Quinn Hughes
Quinn Hughes becomes first American captain for the Vancouver Canucks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 11 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18383773_168396541_lowres-3
Lightning sign centre Tyler Motte
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 10 2023
NHL News and Rumors
New Jersey Devils v Toronto Maple Leafs
Blackhawks to retire Chris Chelios’s number seven
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 8 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Carl Hagelin
NHL left winger Carl Hagelin retires with an eye injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 31 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Find everything that you need to know about the PWHL, which is set to feature three Canadian teams, beginning early next year.
New Professional Women’s Hockey League To Feature 3 Canadian Teams
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 31 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Ilya Lyubushkin
Sabres trade Ilya Lyubushkin to Ducks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top