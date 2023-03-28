Wild left winger Matt Boldy records second career NHL hat trick

Minnesota Wild left winger Matt Boldy of Milford, Massachusetts recorded his second National Hockey League hat trick on Monday. He scored thrice in a 5-1 Minnesota Wild win over the Seattle Kraken at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. It was not that long since Boldy scored his first NHL hat trick. That came in a 5-3 Wild win over the Washington Capitals earlier this month on March 19.

Hat Trick against Seattle

Boldy had a natural hat trick as he scored the only two goals in the second period and the first goal of the third period. He scored the game-winning goal at 5:38 of the second period with a power-play marker from Marcus Johansson of Landskrona, Sweden and captain Jared Spurgeon of Edmonton, Alberta to put the Wild up 2-0. Boldy then scored at 14:59 of the second period from Joel Ericsson Ek of Karlstad, Sweden to put the Wild up 3-0, and then put the Wild up 4-0 at the 50 second mark of the third period from Ericsson Ek. Boldy was one of four Wild players to have a multi-point game as Johansson, Spurgeon and Ericsson Ek all had two helpers.

2022-23 NHL Statistics

Boldy has 28 goals and 29 assists for 57 points in 74 games. He is a +3 with 39 penalty minutes, 24 power-play points, five game-winning goals, 237 shots on goal, 65 faceoff wins, 24 blocked shots, 58 hits, 48 takeaways and 36 giveaways.

Leading the Central Division

The Wild are currently at 43 wins, 22 regulation losses and nine losses in extra time for 95 points. They lead the Central Division and have one more point than the second place Colorado Avalanche. The Wild have the third most points in the Western Conference, and only trail the Vegas Golden Knights (98 points), and the Los Angeles Kings (96 points).

Who do the Wild have left?

Minnesota has eight more games left in the 2022-23 NHL regular season. They have two more games against the Golden Knights and one game against the Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets, and Nashville Predators.