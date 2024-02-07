Wrigley Field to host the 2025 NHL Winter Classic

The Chicago Blackhawks will host the 2025 National Hockey League Winter Classic at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs of Major League Baseball. In an announcement made on Tuesday according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Day, 2025.

Second NHL Winter Classic in Chicago

This will be the second Heritage Classic at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The first was back in 2009. In that game, the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4. The Blackhawks jumped out to an early 3-1 lead after the first period, before the Red Wings scored five consecutive goals. Red Wings right winger Jiri Hudler of Olomouc, Czech Republic, who is best remembered for accepting his 2015 Lady Byng Trophy with the Calgary Flames without shoes (a red sock and a blue sock), scored two second period goals to tie the game at three. Four Red Wings led the team with three points each. They were Hudler (two goals and one assist), defenseman Brian Rafalski of Dearborn, Michigan (one goal and two assists), center Henrik Zetterberg of Nijurunda, Sweden (three assists), and right winger Marian Hossa of Stara Lubovna, Slovakia (three assists). The other three Red Wings goal scorers were Pavel Datsuyk of Sverdlovsk, Russia, defenseman Brett Lebda of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, and Mikael Samuelsson of Mariefred, Sweden.

Chicago Hosted a 2014 Stadium Series Game

In addition to Chicago hosting the 2009 NHL Winter Classic, Chicago also hosted one of the four Stadium Series games in 2014 at Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears of the National Football League. In front of 62, 921 spectators, the Blackhawks trounced the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1. Jonathan Toews and Patrick Sharp of Winnipeg, Manitoba each had multi-point games. Toews had two goals and one assist for three points, and Sharp had one goal and one assist for two points. The other Blackhawks goal scorers were Bryan Bickell of Bowmanville, Ontario, and Kris Versteeg of Lethbridge, Alberta.

Two Stadium Series Games this Month

MetLife Stadium in New York (home of the New York Giants and New York Jets of the National Football League), will host two NHL outdoor games this month. On February 17, the Philadelphia Flyers will play the New Jersey Devils, and on February 18, the New York Islanders will play the New Jersey Devils.