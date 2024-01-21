NHL News and Rumors

X reacts to Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy being new Islanders head coach

Jeremy Freeborn
While it was Hockey Day in Canada north of the border, it was an American based team that made National Hockey League headlines, as the New York Islanders made a coaching change. Out as the Islanders head coach is Lane Lambert of Melfort, Saskatchewan and in is Patrick Roy, the Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender from Quebec City, Quebec, who starred with the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche during his remarkable hockey career.

This is Roy’s second coaching job in the National Hockey League as he was with the Avalanche for three seasons from 2013 to 2016. He also spent 13 seasons coaching the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. This past season, Roy won a Memorial Cup.

X Reaction

The fact that Roy has teamed up with 81-year-old Hockey Hall of Fame general manager Lou Lamoreillo of Johnston, Rhode Island is fascinating. Lamoreillo has a history of making bold moves if he does not like the direction of his team. The Islanders have a record of 19 wins, 15 regulation losses and 11 losses in extra time for 49 points. They are currently two points back of the Detroit Red Wings for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Iconic hockey writer Stan Fischler made an interesting comparison between Roy and fellow NHL head coaches Bruce Cassidy and John Tortorella. Cassidy is with the Vegas Golden Knights and Tortorella is with the Philadelphia Flyers. It is also interesting that Fischler refers to Lamoreillo as his nickname “Maven.”

Simmons’s description of Lamoreillo and Roy as an “odd couple” is accurate.

Here is a bold prediction that would not surprise me at all that ends up happening. One thing to keep in mind is the fact Lamoreillo is 81.

We could also see Roy take over Lamoriello in a managerial role.

The general feeling is that the Islanders are receiving praise for their Saturday move.

Islanders NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn
