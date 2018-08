UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik

Sept 15, 2018

Olimpiyskiy Stadium

Moscow, Russia

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,602 – above average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 7,800-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night card ranking 5,700

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Mark Hunt (13-12-1, 1 NC, #6 ranked heavyweight) vs Aleksei Oleinik (56-11-1, #13 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavweights:

Nikita Krylov (24-5, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jan Blachowicz (21-7, #14 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Omari Akhmedov (17-4-1, #30 ranked middleweight) vs C.B. Dollaway (18-9, #27 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Merab Dvalishvili (7-3, #56 ranked bantamweight) vs Terrion Ware (17-7, #56 ranked bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Jordan Johnson (9-0, #29 ranked light heavyweight) vs Adam Yandiev (9-0)

Heavyweights:

Andrei Arlovski (27-16, 1 NC, #14 ranked heavyweight) vs Shamil Abdurakhimov (18-4, #19 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Mairbek Taisumov (26-5, #15 ranked lightweight) vs Desmond Green (21-7, #33 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights

Magomed Ankalaev (9-0, #34 ranked light heavyweight) vs Marcin Prachnio (13-3, #34 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Thiago Alves (22-12, #59 ranked welterweight) vs Alexey Kunchenko (14-0)

Lightweights:

Rustam Khabilov (22-2, #21 ranked lightweight) vs Kajan Johnson (23-13-1, #24 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:

Petr Yan (9-1, #39 ranked bantamweight) vs Jin Soo Son (9-2)

Betting Odds: