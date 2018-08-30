Former NFL RB Trent Richardson is back; he's joining this league

Former Alabama standout/NFL bust Trent Richardson is back — sort of.

He won’t be back in the NFL — ever — but he will be joining the Alliance for American Football, and he’ll be playing for the Birmingham, Alabama team. The league announced the move in a statement (via AL.com) on Thursday

“Excited about this,” Richardson said, “Another opportunity for my professional career. Happy to be doing something that I really love doing, especially in Alabama and in Birmingham, which is a home away from home for me.”

It makes sense that Richardson is returning to the one geographical area he once had success in. The former first-round draft pick played for both the Browns and Colts, and was also a member of the Ravens, for a brief spell. His paltry 3 yards per carry did not cut it at the pro level, so maybe he’ll have more success in the AAF — where he’ll be facing amateur competition, with the opportunity to break tackles and get into the second level of a defense.

We’ll see how he fares in the future.