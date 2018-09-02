NCAA

Look: Lamar Jackson spotted on sideline at Louisville-Alabama game

Look: Lamar Jackson spotted on sideline at Louisville-Alabama game

NCAA

Look: Lamar Jackson spotted on sideline at Louisville-Alabama game

One of the best quarterbacks to ever suit up for the Louisville Cardinals is now in the NFL, but he clearly hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

Lamar Jackson, who the Ravens selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was seen on the sideline during Saturday’s Louisville-Alabama game in Orlando, Florida.

He was also seen talking with his heir apparent, Jawon Pass, before kickoff.

Unfortunately, even Jackson himself probably could not have saved the Cardinals from the Crimson Tide buzz saw. Alabama destroyed Louisville, 51-14, which appears to qualify as a beating for a neutral-site game.

NCAA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

3hr

Ravens 3hr ago

According to official Ravens media veteran Ryan Mink, the Ravens announced their final round of cuts on Saturday, just minutes before (…)

4hr

Mets 4hr ago

The Mets won in 11 innings in San Francisco. Steven Matz struck out 11 in seven innings, which is a career high. Jerry Blevins, however, got (…)

5hr

Twins 5hr ago

Last Night: Twins 10, Texas 7 – The Twins seem to have figured out a way to put some runs on the board. That way? Play against teams (…)

More NCAA
Home