Look: Lamar Jackson spotted on sideline at Louisville-Alabama game

One of the best quarterbacks to ever suit up for the Louisville Cardinals is now in the NFL, but he clearly hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

Lamar Jackson, who the Ravens selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was seen on the sideline during Saturday’s Louisville-Alabama game in Orlando, Florida.

Lamar Jackson just ran onto the sideline with the @UofLFootball team. He’s here to watch his old teammates. pic.twitter.com/rJ6YxMVtH0 — Howie Lindsey (@howielindsey) September 2, 2018

He was also seen talking with his heir apparent, Jawon Pass, before kickoff.

Lamar Jackson hanging out with #Louisville QB Jawon Pass just before kickoff. — Tim Sullivan (@TimSullivan714) September 2, 2018

Unfortunately, even Jackson himself probably could not have saved the Cardinals from the Crimson Tide buzz saw. Alabama destroyed Louisville, 51-14, which appears to qualify as a beating for a neutral-site game.