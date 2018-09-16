Watch: Rookie RB Matt Breida shreds Lions defense on first career TD

49ers rookie running back Matt Breida had his coming out party in Sunday’s game against the Lions, as he came up huge for the offense.

Breida figures to play a big role for the team going forward, given that Jerick McKinnon has been sidelined for the season with a knee injury.

The rookie running back was given his chance to win the starting running back job in Sunday’s game, and it’s likely that he did exactly that.

Breida made the Lions pay on one particular play late in the third quarter, as he hit a hole, then turned on the jets to get into the second level of the Lions defense. He made a nice cutback move to make a defender miss, then burst into the open field, untouched. Breida would not be denied, either, and the end result was a 67-yard touchdown.

That touchdown run was the first of Breida’s career.