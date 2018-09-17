NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots finalizing deal for Josh Gordon from Browns

The Patriots are extremely thin at the wide receiver position currently, and as such, they’re going to make a play at a very talented player that just never really panned out.

Josh Gordon, who spent six years with the Browns organization, battled through a lot of off-field issues. But it’s clear that the talent is there. Gordon’s 2013 campaign was the stuff of legend, hauling in 87 catches for 1,646 yards (nine touchdowns), playing alongside a number of mediocre-at-best quarterbacks.

That’s why the possibility of Gordon getting to play with an elite quarterback such as Tom Brady is extremely intriguing. And it may happen, soon. The Patriots are finalizing a deal to trade for Gordon, according to a report.

The #Patriots are getting close on a deal for #Browns WR Josh Gordon, source said. Not official yet but headed that way. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

Obviously, the Patriots are in desperate need of a dynamic receiver to stretch the field, and will be all season. Moreso, they need even more help over the next two weeks, with Julian Edelman serving a four-game suspension, so the move makes sense on that front.

However, Gordon has always been more of a freestyler, and he does not run crisp routes. Brady is very precise in what he expects from his receivers, and if they’re not where they’re supposed to be — possibly leading to an interception, or a missed big play — he’ll let them know about it. The Patriots have always had receivers with a high football IQ, but Gordon doesn’t fit that bill, so this is an interesting move. We’ll see how it pans out, assuming it does happen.