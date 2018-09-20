Watch: Isaiah Crowell disrespects Browns with odd TD celebration

It’s safe to say Jets running back Isaiah Crowell had Thursday’s game against the Browns circled on his calendar.

Crowell, who began his career with the Browns, playing for the team from 2014-17, did not get an invitation to return for this year. Instead, the Browns let Crowell walk in free agency, and they signed Carlos Hyde in his place.

He apparently didn’t forget about it, either, judging by what took place during the game. Crowell ran it in on third-and-1, from two yards out, in the second quarter.

Isaiah Crowell will not be denied in his return to Cleveland. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/2wdZ6uStwX — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) September 21, 2018

But what really turned heads was his celebration — which entailed him wiping his behind with the ball, then throwing it to Browns fans.

Wiped his butt with the ball and threw it to Browns fans. 💩 pic.twitter.com/0j0BGxRfn3 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 21, 2018

Yeesh.