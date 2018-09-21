Baker Mayfield reacts to win, shouts out Christian Yelich for NL MVP in presser

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, Baker Mayfield, made sure his career got off to a perfect start on Thursday night.

Mayfield did the seemingly-impossible, when you sit down and think about it. He entered a game just before halftime, with his trailing by 14 points, and was forced to play with a group of receivers that he hadn’t even practiced with. Mayfield wasn’t getting any of the first-team reps, which had gone to Tyrod Taylor. Well, as it stands, Taylor exited the game with a concussion, and the door was opened for Mayfield.

And he burst through it.

Mayfield completed 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards, including leading his team on a game-winning 15-play, 75-yard drive that spanned over six minutes, and gave the Browns the lead (21-17) for the first time in the game. It was electric. And it was their first win in 635 days.

The rookie quarterback reacted to the big win after the game, and even campaigned for Christian Yelich to win NL MVP in doing so.

We’re not sure what the connection between them two is, but Mayfield can do no wrong at the moment, so if he’s on board, so are we. It’s his world right now — we’re just living in it.