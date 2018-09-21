Baker Mayfield sold more jerseys than Tom Brady, Khalil Mack combined during game

Browns fans are already buying into the Baker Mayfield hype, and understandably so.

Mayfield, after all, provided a spark the team really has not seen in the past decade, and he made a difference as soon as he entered Thursday’s game late in the second quarter. The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft took the pitch with his team trailing 14-0, but he led them down the field in his first drive of the game, resulting in their first three points of the evening. That gave the team the momentum they needed to later pull off the dramatic 21-17 comeback win.

He finished the game with 201 yards on 17-of-23 passing. Had it not been for a few drops by his receivers, Mayfield actually would’ve fared even better than that. It appears he’ll be the starter going forward, as the Browns prepare for their Week 4 matchup in Oakland.

And fans wasted no time showing some love for Mayfield, as he actually sold more jerseys than the two players that were leading in jersey sales — Tom Brady and Khalil Mack — during halftime of the game through midnight. Not only that, fans bought more Mayfield jerseys than those two players combined.

From halftime until midnight on Thursday, Baker Mayfield sold more NFL merchandise than the next two top players (Khalil Mack and Tom Brady) sold all day combined, according to @Fanatics — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 21, 2018

Fans know a young star when they see one, and Mayfield appears to be that. And, most importantly, he provides hope to a franchise that was in desperate need of it.