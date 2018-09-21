Hue Jackson undecided about starting QB for Week 4 game

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft entered Thursday’s game against the Jets with his team trailing 14-0, but by the time the contest was over, the Browns had emerged victorious for the first time in 635 days.

Baker Mayfield replaced veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who was forced to exit the game after suffering a concussion. He entered the contest on the team’s final drive of the first half, with just over a minute remaining in the second quarter. Mayfield completed three of four passes he attempted on the drive, and the team was able to come away with its first three points of the game, taking some momentum into the half.

Mayfield continued to shine in the second half, and he was stellar on a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that spanned 6:52, and gave the team its first lead of the game late in the fourth quarter. He had the crowd on its feet, and when it was all said and done, the Browns were able to pull off the victory.

Still, head coach Hue Jackson remains undecided about who will start under center for the team in their Week 4 game against the Raiders, at least at this time. That’s what he told reporters after Thursday’s game.

Hue Jackson says he has to watch the tape before deciding who will start for the #Browns at quarterback in Oakland Sept. 30. pic.twitter.com/Kg9kOvRP0B — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) September 21, 2018

The tape won’t look good for Taylor, who completed only four of 14 passes (19 yards), and also took three sacks in the game. As for Mayfield, he provided an instant spark for the offense, and was 17-for-23 passing (201 yards).

And sure, Jackson’s comment may seem a bit crazy at first glance, but it’s likely that he wants to sit both quarterbacks down and tell them about his Week 4 decision in person, in respect to Taylor — before he announces it to the public. It’s pretty clear that Mayfield has won the starting job going forward.