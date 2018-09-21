Look: Shirtless JR Smith at Browns game reacts to first win in 635 days

The city of Cleveland was lit on Thursday night, as the Browns fought back from a 14-0 deficit to earn their first victory in 635 days.

It a pretty insane comeback when you think about it, given that Baker Mayfield wasn’t even slated to play in the game. He practiced with the second and third-teamers, yet he entered the contest against the Jets with one minute remaining in the second quarter, and led the team on a field goal-drive with 3-of-4 passing.

And he came on strong in the second half, leading them down the field on scoring drives, helping the team pull off its first victory in 21 games. It was a thrilling win.

JR Smith sure seemed to love it, judging by his shirtless social media videos.

NO SHIRT SWISH IS BACK‼️ pic.twitter.com/d93PJTSrwm — SLAM (@SLAMonline) September 21, 2018

What a night. What a guy.