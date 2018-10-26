NCAA Ice Hockey Rules Committee Considering Moving the Frozen Four to Saturday-Monday

Earlier this week, eastern based college hockey writer Mike McMahon tweeted out the following tweets. According to McMahon, the NCAA is considering changing the Frozen Four from Thursday-Saturday to Saturday-Monday.

In addition, the committee is exploring the possibility of moving the Frozen Four to a Saturday (semifinals) and Monday (finals) format in the future. — Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonCHN) October 24, 2018

This isn’t the committee’s first attempt at changing the rules, this summer, the NCAA Ice Hockey Rules Committee attempted to have a standardized overtime format for all regular-season games and in-season tournaments beginning with the 2018-19 season.

In the end, after getting a lot of feedback the committee decided against the proposed changes.

It’s official — The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved a proposal to allow conferences to use one of two alternative formats to award points in their standings after the mandatory five-on-five, five-minute overtime period in men’s and women’s ice hockey. After a traditional five-minute, five-on-five overtime, conferences may use either a five-minute, three-on-three overtime period and a shootout or only a shootout to award additional conference points. Conferences are not required to use one of the alternative systems and may end play after the five-minute overtime.

For those that are wondering, here’s the makeup of the NCAA Ice Hockey Rules Committee. If you look, there’s not a single representative from the west.