Look: Shirtless FSU fan reading book goes viral, gets meme treatment in blowout loss to Clemson

It was said that the Tigers laying 17 points on the road against Florida State in Tallahassee was ridiculous.

And even though hindsight is 20/20, we now know that oddsmakers set the line exactly where it should have been. They were able to get some action on the home underdog from bettors, yet the Tigers covered the spread with ease, winning 59-10.

Clemson jumped out to a 52-3 lead after just three quarters, and it was just ugly for Seminoles fans. One of them was even seen shirtless while reading a book during the game.

pic.twitter.com/NDSdA8f6Tf — College Football by SB Nation 🏈 (@SBNationCFB) October 27, 2018

The memes followed soon after.

Florida State fans doing some light reading while getting crushed by Clemson pic.twitter.com/mJxmXLIX2R — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) October 27, 2018

We’re willing to bet that book was far more compelling than the game actually was.