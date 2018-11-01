Look: Kyle Shanahan's wife, Mandy, involved in odd pregame ritual with 49ers head coach

Behind every great man is a great woman, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is no different.

Shanahan has been married to his wife, Mandy, since 2005. They have three kids — Lexi (4), Carter (7) and Stella (9).

The 49ers head coach revealed that his pregame ritual begins with sending a self-deprecating text message to Mandy, sometimes along the lines of “things are about to get weird.” Then he does some yoga, and some other stuff. It’s safe to say that’s not how many other coaches get ready on gameday, but whatever works!

Here are some photos of Kyle and Mandy.

It’s great to see the 49ers bringing in this stable family to help run the team. The Shanahans are doing it right, with both Mandy and Kyle raising a great group. We’ll see if they — along with general manager John Lynch and Co. –can get this 49ers rebuild going on the right track.