Watch: 49ers, Raiders fans fight in stands during game

The 49ers and Raiders have a longstanding rivalry, and it’s become common for physical altercations to break out before, during and after football games. The Bay Area rivalry has featured some brutal fights over the years, some of them even involving weapons, leading to serious injuries.

Thursday’s game at Levi’s Stadium wasn’t competitive at any point, so Raiders fans attempted to take their frustration out on their counterparts in the stands. One particular fight broke out involving fans of both teams, with punches being thrown — some of which landed.

Raiders fans putting up more of a fight tonight than their team pic.twitter.com/s0Ll9hA7Ec — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) November 2, 2018

Raiders and 49ers fans just can’t get along, it seems.