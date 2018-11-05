Gameday 13: Penguins vs. Devils

Penguins vs. Devils

PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern – AT&TSN | MSG

The Penguins look to bounce back from a 5-0 drubbing from the Auston Matthews-less Maple Leafs on Saturday night as they play host to defending league MVP Taylor Hall and the New Jersey Devils at the paint bucket on Monday evening.

The reality is the NHL season is a long season … There’s lots of ups and downs. You win a few games in a row and you feel good about yourself. This league has a funny way of humbling you. Right now, I think we’ve been humbled.” – Mike Sullivan, speaking after the Penguins’ 5-0 loss on Saturday night, via Wes Crosby @ NHL.com

Crosby: "There's not much to say with that one. We expected them to come out hard. We just didn't play well. … We have to move on. There's not much positive to take out of this one. We have to make sure that we're better on Monday." -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) November 4, 2018

Phil Kessel and Derick Brassard missed the skate yesterday, but it was simply a maintenance day for Phil! while Brassard remains out after having been placed on IR late last week with a lower body injury.

Dumoulin, Sheahan, Letang, Crosby and Brassard are missing from #Pens morning skate. Kessel is out there after having a maintenance day yesterday. -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) November 5, 2018

Guentzel – Crosby – Simon

Hagelin – Malkin – Kessel

Rust – Sheahan – Hornqvist

Grant – Cullen – Sprong

Dumoulin – Letang

Maatta – Oleksiak

Johnson – Ruhwedel

Murray

Speaking of ups and downs, the Devils have had these swings of their own in a more broad sense. They raced to a 4-0-0 start, allowing just 4 goals in as many games. Since, they’ve gone 1-5-1, allowing 31 goals in those 7 for an average of 4.42GA per game.

The ups and downs in the goaltending space could be due to Keith Kinkaid getting a bit more work than he’s used to, but then again it feels as if Corey Schneider has been on IR more frequently than you’re on the toilet after a wedding weekend.

Hall – Hischier – Palmieri

Johansson – Zajac – Wood

Coleman – Seney – Stafford

Boyle – Dea – Gabriel

Mueller – Vatanen

Greene – Severson

Butcher – Lovejoy

Schneider

