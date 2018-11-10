Watch: Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano pulls off Hail Mary pass in dramatic fashion

Tennessee’s 2018 campaign hasn’t featured much to write home about, as the team sported a 4-5 record heading into Saturday’s game against Kentucky, which put them in second-to-last place in the SEC East.

But they showed up in Saturday’s game against the 11th-ranked Wildcats in a big way.

It was as if the Vols circled that game on their calendar, as they came out strong out of the gate. They took a 17-0 lead into the half, but the final seven points came in improbable fashion, and it was all effort. The Vols had the ball 39 yards away from the end zone, and they elected to attempt a Hail Mary pass, rather than a field goal. That proved to be the right decision, as Jarrett Guarantano’s pass fell right into the hands of Marquez Callaway for the touchdown.