Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Nov 14/18

May 12, 2018; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil; Vitor Belfort (red gloves) fights Lyoto Machida (blue gloves) during UFC 224 at Jeunesse Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Gegard Mousasi 485
2 3 Rafael Carvalho 262.5
3 4 Alexander Shlemenko 183
4 6 Rafael Lovato Jr 178.5
5 NR Lyoto Machida 145
6 5 John Salter 129.5
7 15 Anatoly Tokov 118.5
8 7 Chidi Njokuani 101
9 8 Chris Honeycutt 72
10 9 Mike Shipman 67.5
11 10 Gregory Babene 63
12 NR Melvin Manhoef 54
13 12 Romero Cotton 51.5
14 13 Charlie Ward 47.5
14 13 Costello Van Steenis 47.5
16 16 Andre Fialho 42
17 NR Tim Caron 37.5
17 17 Hisaki Kato 32.5
19 18 Abraham Vaesau 30
19 21 Vinicius de Jesus 30
21 NR Alen Amedovski 25
21 19 Dillon Danis 25
23 NR Joe Schilling 24
24 20 Teagan Dooley 22.5
25 NR Sean Powers 17.5
26 21 DeMarco Villalona 0
26 NR Javier Torres 0
26 21 Leo Leite 0

 

Check back next Wednesday for our welterweight rankings 

 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

