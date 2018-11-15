Look: Baker Mayfield spotted with Christian Yelich at his MVP party

Baker Mayfield has long been lobbying for Brewers star Christian Yelich to win the NL MVP Award.

The two worked out together earlier in the year, and Yelich hooked him up with some Brewers gear. Ever since then, Mayfield has been rooting hard for his friend.

My dude @ChristianYelich made an upgrade to the @Brewers so naturally I had to get some custom gear ordered. Can't wait to see him ball this season! #MMO pic.twitter.com/02oEnDVay2 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 6, 2018

It appears that Mayfield’s campaigning wasn’t for naught, either. Yelich clearly remembers what his bro has done for him, as he invited Mayfield to his private NL MVP watch party on Thursday. It was really just Yelich’s family, and Mayfield, so it was kind of an awkward situation for the Browns running back.

Great to see @ChristianYelich celebrating his MVP award with his closest family members… … And Baker Mayfield 😅 pic.twitter.com/RDqPz0AHPX — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 15, 2018

Mayfield brought his buddy good luck, as Yelich was indeed named the 2018 NL MVP.