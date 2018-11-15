Look: Baker Mayfield spotted with Christian Yelich at his MVP party

Baker Mayfield has long been lobbying for Brewers star Christian Yelich to win the NL MVP Award.
The two worked out together earlier in the year, and Yelich hooked him up with some Brewers gear. Ever since then, Mayfield has been rooting hard for his friend.
It appears that Mayfield’s campaigning wasn’t for naught, either. Yelich clearly remembers what his bro has done for him, as he invited Mayfield to his private NL MVP watch party on Thursday. It was really just Yelich’s family, and Mayfield, so it was kind of an awkward situation for the Browns running back.
Mayfield brought his buddy good luck, as Yelich was indeed named the 2018 NL MVP.
Comments