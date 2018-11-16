Houston star DT Ed Oliver screams at HC Major Applewhite during game, has to be restrained

Houston Cougars defensive tackle Ed Oliver — a possible first-round draft pick next spring — absolutely went off on head coach Major Applewhite during Thursday’s game against Tulane, and it really wasn’t a good look.

Oliver was inactive/sidelined for the fourth straight game while he recovers from a knee injury, and it’s unclear if he’ll play another game at the collegiate level again. Still, he elected to wear a black heavy team coat during the game, which is normally reserved for active players. Applewhite asked him to take it off, and eventually removed it himself. That didn’t go over well with Oliver, who confronted him about it. He later began yelling at Applewhite, and had to be restrained.

Houston defensive star Ed Oliver appears to angrily confront coach Major Applewhite after being told to remove his jacket pic.twitter.com/axbg7YR6ND — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 16, 2018

Oliver was not on the team’s sideline in the second half, probably as a result of this heated altercation.