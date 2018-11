Today, the University of North Dakota released its All-UND Media Football team.

Per UND a release — “North Dakota is currently playing as an FCS independent, therefore, ineligible for any all-conference awards this season and next. A handful of local media constructed an All-UND Media Team, voted on by media outlets that cover Fighting Hawks football on a day-in and day-out basis. The members consist of radio, TV, blogs and print journalists that cover UND regularly.”

2018 All-UND Media Teams

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Brady Oliveira – unanimous

Noah Wanzek

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Mason Bennett – unanimous

Donnell Rodgers

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Grant Aplin

James Johannesson

John Santiago

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Evan Holm

Noah Larson

Jaxson Turner

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Garett Maag

HONORABLE MENTION

Jordan Canady

Austin Cieslak

Luke Fiedler

Deion Harris

Tank Harris

Patric Rooney

My Picks

First Team Defense

Mason Bennett

Deoin Haris

Second Team Defense

Tank Harris

Jaxson Turner

First Team Offense

Brady Oliveira

John Santiago

Second Team Offense

James Johannesson

Noah Wanzek

New Comer of the Year

Garett Maag