Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Nov 21/18

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Douglas Lima 402 2 2 Andrey Koreshkov 232.5 3 3 Rory MacDonald 224 4 4 Michael Page 202.5 5 5 Lorenz Larkin 158 6 6 David Rickels 99.5 7 7 Ed Ruth 94.5 8 8 Paul Daley 89.5 9 9 Jon Fitch 78 10 10 Neiman Gracie 74.5 11 NR Erick Silva 67 12 11 Logan Storley 64.5 13 12 Justin Patterson 56 14 13 Guilherme Vasconcelos 50.5 15 NR Kemran Lachinov 47 16 14 Joaquin Buckley 43 17 NR Kastriot Xhema 40 18 16 Joey Davis 39 19 15 Haim Gozali 35 20 NR A.J. Matthews 31.5 21 NR David Michaud 29 22 NR Ryan Couture 28 23 NR Jackie Gosh 27 24 NR Fernando Gonzalez Trevino 26.5 25 17 Mohammad Yahya 25 26 19 Danasabe Mohammed 20 26 19 Dominic Sumner 20 28 21 James Terry 17 29 NR Pat Casey 14.5 30 22 Aaron Chalmers 10 30 22 Jose Campos 10 32 24 Brian Grinnell 9 33 25 Andy Murad 8.5 34 37 Khonry Gracie 5 35 28 Devon Brock 4.5 35 26 Levi Matan 4.5 37 NR Gerald Harris 0 37 NR Ion Pascu 0 37 NR Ron Becker 0 37 37 Zak Bucia 0

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

