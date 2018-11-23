Look: Kirk Ferentz headbutts Iowa's quarterback, gets bloodied celebrating win

Iowa emerged victorious with a big win over Nebraska, 31-28, on Friday, and the team celebrated pretty hard afterward.

The Hawkeyes won via a walkoff field goal by Miguel Recinos from 41 yards out, and it was pretty lit at Kinnick Stadium — so lit that head coach Kirk Ferentz ended up bloody.

Ferentz and his players celebrated on the sideline after the big win, and he ended up bumping into starting quarterback Nate Stanley Jr.’s helmet. Judging by what he looked like during the postgame interview, it looked like the collision hurt a bit.

No, Kirk Ferentz isn't wearing lipstick. He got headbutted in the postgame celebration, but the @HawkeyeFootball head coach didn't let that ruin the interview: pic.twitter.com/vWIB0kU7CR — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 23, 2018

Props to Ferentz for still toughing it out and doing the interview.